O-Zone: So bad

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson is looking forward to playing in the team's offense after signing in free agency during the offseason. Robinson has expressed his excitement for the Rams offense multiple times since joining the team earlier this year. He said "Coach McVay and the offense that he's put together and offense that these guys run, it's been a top offense in the league for a reason. I truly believe that it'll bring the best out of me, and I'll be able to display all the elements of my game." He added "As a receiver, when you step into an offense, you want the entire playbook to be open, I think Coach McVay does an incredible job of being able to utilize all guys' skillsets. It's not like you just do one thing, it's a combination of things and everything plays off each other." Heading into his ninth season in the NFL, Robinson has every reason to be excited about the chance to play alongside Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles, after spending four seasons each with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO