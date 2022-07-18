ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win for Kan. AG: US agencies barred from enforcing LGBTQ guidance

 2 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) —A judge has temporarily barred two federal agencies from enforcing directives issued by President Joe Biden's administration that extended protections for LGBTQ people in schools and workplaces. U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley Jr. in an order on Friday ruled for the 20 state attorneys general including...

