Charges have been filed against a man who allegedly fired a gun that hit an apartment building in an incident on March 31st of this year. Police say that 21-year-old Joseph Plivelic Jr. of Indiana was engaged in an argument with several people in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street. He then went into a vehicle in the “00” block of North Taylor Avenue, and then fired a gun, hitting an apartment building along Philadelphia Street. Plivelic is charged with discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief along with a borough code violation.

INDIANA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO