ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Could ‘poison pill’ make Heat’s Tyler Herro toxic on NBA trade market?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4APHof_0gjVgkL100
Tyler Herro certainly is deserving of an extension from the Heat, but it's complicated. John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The last time a Miami Heat first-round pick was positioned for a sizable extension from the NBA rookie scale, the move came within six weeks of the end of the previous season. It also came less than a month before the start of the next season.

Such was the unusual timing when Bam Adebayo maxed out with a five-year, $163 million extension in November 2020, with the previous season not ending until Oct. 11 due to the pandemic and the next season starting on Dec. 22.

The timing constraints hardly are similar this time around for Tyler Herro, with the NBA back to a more traditional schedule that had the season ending on June 16 and next season not opening until Oct. 19.

Still, the clock is ticking for the Heat, and for more than the decision on whether to extend Herro by his Oct. 18 deadline or allow him to become a restricted free agent next summer.

Because Herro would go from his locked-in 2022-23 salary of $5.7 million to something closer to an average of $25 million in an extension, the Heat effectively would be unable to trade him until the 2023 offseason once extended.

In NBA’s salary-cap vernacular, the wildy divergent salaries from 2022-23 to ‘23-24 would create a “poison pill” for any Herro trade. In a deal between teams operating above the salary cap, the streak-scoring guard would go out at about four times the amount of the salary the Heat would be able to take back.

In essence, the poison pill would make him toxic as a trade asset once extended.

An extension for Herro effectively would remove him from any trade discussions regarding Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant or Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell .

As a matter of comparison, the Heat’s first-round pick before Adebayo was taken at No. 14 in 2017 was Justise Winslow at No. 10 in 2015. When it came time for Winslow’s extension, an agreement was not reached until Oct. 12, 2018, on the eve of that season.

Typically, other than with the most elite of draft picks, extensions stand as a waiting game, as seemingly will be the case for Herro, the No. 13 selection in 2019 out of Kentucky.

Not out of disrespect.

But simply because it’s business.

So far extensions the 2019 draft class have gone to No. 1 pick Zion Williamson, with the New Orleans Pelicans extending the forward for $193 million over five seasons; No. 2 pick Ja Morant, with the Memphis Grizzlies guard extending for the same amount as Williamson, with the chance of his deal rising to $231 million; and No. 5 pick Darius Garland, with the Cleveland Cavaliers guard also receiving $193 million over five seasons.

But that doesn’t mean that deals down the draft order can’t be quickly consummated. Last week, Keldon Johnson, the San Antonio Spurs guard selected at No. 29 in 2019, received a four-year, $80 million extension.

The mere fact that Herro is extension eligible could work against the Heat in trade talks with a rebuilding team such as the Jazz possibly preferring not to have to consider such an immediate outlay. That also reportedly has Utah debating the viability of dealing for New York Knicks guard JR Barrett, the No. 3 pick in 2019, who also is extension eligible.

But that also does not mean the Heat are slow-playing the process.

Even when second-round pick Josh Richardson was extended from his rookie contract by the Heat in 2017, that four-year, $42 million extension did not come until Sept. 18, 2017.

While Herro is coming off a season when he was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year, he also is coming off a second consecutive year of playoff struggles, this time exacerbated by a groin injury.

Based on Herro’s interactions with coach Erik Spoelstra and Heat teammates at the NBA Las Vegas Summer League a week ago, there certainly does not appear to be any bad blood or tension, even as his extension clock ticks.

Then again, the Heat have largely moved beyond the extension game since selecting Dwyane Wade at No. 5 in 2003, with Michael Beasley and Precious Achiuwa among first-round selections dealt before reaching their Heat extension windows.

Among extension comps for Herro suggested by ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the former Nets executive, are Jaylen Brown (four year, $107 million), Mikail Bridges (four years, $90 million) and the four-year extensions of Joe Harris, Tim Hardaway Jr., Eric Gordon and Evan Fournier in the $75 million range.

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ worst move of 2022 NBA offseason

The Golden State Warriors won their fourth title in eight years, cementing a dynasty after two down seasons due to injury. With Klay Thompson returning almost as good as he was when he got injured and Andrew Wiggins showing the world he deserved to be an All-Star, as well as Stephen Curry getting his first NBA Finals MVP, the team has its core for the next years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Promised To LeBron James And Anthony Davis That He Would Make Sacrifices To Fit With The Team Before He Got Traded, Lakers Insider Jovan Buha Reveals

Over the last few weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers have been very focused on making their current Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook make it work. The reason for that is the fact that the current rumors suggest their target, Kyrie Irving, might not leave the Brooklyn Nets after all.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Kentucky State
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Michael Beasley
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Woj hints at big move to come for Lakers, even if it’s not for Kyrie Irving

The Los Angeles Lakers offseason has been a strange one. After a lackluster season filled with injury troubles, the Lakers are looking to make a quick turnaround and return to a competitive level in the NBA. Plenty of trades involving Los Angeles have been tossed around, most notably for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. However, few clear details have been revealed about the Lakers’ plan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Phoenix Suns Star Still A Free Agent

On July 18, 12-year NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe still remains a free agent available to sign with any team. Bledsoe spent last season with Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, he did not play in a game for the Trail Blazers due to injury.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Once Told Jimmy Butler He Was An Idiot For Saying He Would Be A Better NFL Wide Receiver Than Demaryius Thomas And Antonio Brown

The NBA and NFL are often considered to be the pinnacle of athleticism. While bigger players that have a bit of extra height and size thrive in the NBA, the NFL boasts some of the strongest and freakishly fast players in organized team sports. Thanks to the popularity of both sports, though, star athletes, when they are younger, end up playing both before picking the one they are better at.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Florida Sun Sentinel Tns
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Says The Miami Heat Could Make A Move For Kyrie Irving: "Miami Could Make Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, And Max Strus Available As Well As A First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving And A Second-Round Pick.”

The Miami Heat have been among the most active teams this offseason, and it's no wonder why. With Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, they have an experienced and star-studded core that has already made a trip to the Finals. With the addition of Kevin Durant (a player the Heat have...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy