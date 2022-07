Jean Louise Graber (Frybarger), 95, passed away peacefully at Otterbein Senior Life Style in Pemberville, Ohio on Thursday, July 14th. Born August 22, 1926, to Sarah (Durfee) and William Frybarger of Toledo, Jean and her brother Billy were raised by their loving aunt and uncle, Lucy Lurene (Durfee) and Charles Martin, after the death of their mother and baby sister Sue Ann in 1930. Her father later remarried and had five children with Rosemary Stallwood.

PEMBERVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO