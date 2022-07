When Americans think about the Last Supper — Jesus’ final meal with his disciples — they almost certainly think of the famous painting of the event by Leonardo da Vinci. Among the many artworks inside the St. Joseph Catholic Church in the tiny town of Parks, La., there’s a painting that bears some resemblance to the one by da Vinci. But there are some differences. In the St. Joseph painting, there are four disciples rather than 12. And the St. Joseph painting is circular: not rectangular, as da Vinci’s famous work is.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO