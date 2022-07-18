ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence Menswear Shop Brings American-Made Clothing, Shoes To Former Neighborly Space In Wicker Park

By Quinn Myers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICKER PARK — A menswear store with an emphasis on American-made clothing has opened on Division Street in Wicker Park. Independence, 1909 W. Division St., opened in May at the former home of Neighborly gift shop, which closed its Wicker Park location in April. Independence sells a range...

NBC Chicago

The Biggest Bounce House in the World is Coming to a Chicago Suburb This Weekend, And it's Not Just For Kids

The Guinness-certified 'World's Largest Bounce House' is bouncing across the country this summer, with a stop in a Chicago suburb this weekend and next. 'The Big Bounce America,' which features four massive, inflatable attractions will inflate inflate in Rolling Meadows, about 35 miles northwest of Chicago at Busse Forest Park, July 22-24 and July 29-31.
Mariano's in Chicago's South Loop sells for $52.4M

A Mariano's Fresh Market grocery store property in Chicago's South Loop sold for more than $52 million, real estate firm Newmark said Tuesday, demonstrating the strong market value for supermarket real estate. An undisclosed purchaser acquired the property from a New York-based private family office investor for $52.4 million, Newmark...
Hyde Park Grandfather Killed In Carjacking Last Year To Be Honored With Song’s Debut, ‘Nope’ Screening This Weekend

HYDE PARK — Keith Cooper was a father, a grandfather, an Augustana Lutheran Church member, a Hyde Park community pillar and a Vietnam War veteran. Among Cooper’s many roles, he was particularly dedicated to mentoring young men. Cooper took an informal, personal approach, allowing him to cut through the “red tape” that might otherwise delay them from getting the help they needed, said his daughter, Keinika Carlton.
A Steamroller Will Make Giant Art Prints In Lincoln Square Saturday

LINCOLN SQUARE — The Chicago Printmakers Collaborative is inviting neighbors to the return of its popular steamroller printing festival this weekend. The free Monster Truck Mash event goes 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the collaborative’s rear driveway, 4912 N. Western Ave. Organized by the collaborative and Hoofprint Studio,...
String of armed robberies involving white sedan reported overnight in Lincoln Park, Gold Coast and Wicker Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three armed robberies were reported within an hour in the Chicago area overnight All three of the incidents took place only a few miles apart and involved a white sedan. Just before 1 a.m., police said a man was standing on the sidewalk, in the 1800 block of West Division Street, in Wicker Park, when three men got out of a white sedan. The offenders took the victim's phone at gunpoint before driving away.Twenty minutes earlier in the Lincoln Park area, police said a man was standing on a sidewalk outside of a restaurant, in the 1700 block of North Clybourn Avenue, when five men got out of a white sedan and took his phone and wallet at gunpoint. At 11:40 p.m., a man and woman were walking in Gold Coast, in the 400 block of East Ohio Street, when three men got out a white sedan with a gun. They took the man's phone and wallet and hit him in the face before driving away. Police did not confirm if these incidents are connected. The robberies are under investigation. 
Art Of The Late Gregory Bae Goes On Exhibit At Museum Of Contemporary Art

DOWNTOWN — Nolan Jimbo, a fellow at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art, was tasked in August with curating the next Chicago Works exhibition. The exhibition features up-and-coming and established artists who are shaping the local contemporary art scene. The only problem: Jimbo, a fresh transplant from out of state, didn’t know any local artists yet.
Nikki Giovanni Hosts African Americans in Philanthropy Event in Chicago

Chicago African Americans in Philanthropy (CAAIP) will host a special Black Philanthropy Month event featuring the legendary and beloved poet Nikki Giovanni. Additionally, the evening will offer guests a special preview of The Soul of Philanthropy – Reframed and Exhibited, a groundbreaking exhibition and multimedia presentation that has captivated visitors across the country. The exhibition tells the comprehensive story of centuries-old generosity among Americans of African descent. This special one-night only pop-up event and keynote by Giovanni will be held Thursday, August 25, at Chicago History Museum, 1601 North Clark Street. The invitation only VIP Reception begins at 6:00 p.m. followed by the program at 7:00 p.m. The Soul of Philanthropy – Reframed and Exhibited returns to Chicago February through April 2023.
Readers share their favorite gyros

Last week we shared our favorite spots for gyros, with Justin choosing Mr. Greek Gyros in Greektown and Monica opting for Windy City Gyros in Lakeview. Our readers responded with so many favorites that the list nearly spun out of control. Cindy J.: "The best gyro is at the Athenian Room in Lincoln 'No' Park! You have to get it with the Greek fries in the amazing red wine vinegar sauce. The portion is so big, I always get sauce on the side and request an extra pita and tzatziki sauce and make a second sandwich the next day!"Mike R....
Chicago car thieves are targeting this make of vehicle on the South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert Wednesday after 18 cars were stolen from one South Side neighborhood in the past month. In each incident, Hyundai vehicles were stolen after their owners parked them at various locations in Chatham. Owners of the vehicles have reported their cars missing from...
Enhancements For Chicago’s Museum Campus Were Just Released: Here’s What It Will Include

Museum Campus contains many iconic locals, like the Shedd Aquarium, the Field Museum, the Adler Planetarium, Soldier Field, and the Lakeside Center of McCormick Place. Alongside that, the small island also includes natural and recreational areas such as the 12th Street Beach, Northerly Island Park, and the Lakefront Trail. It’s a hub of activity for locals and tourists alike. Now, plans have been revealed to update the area.
Here’s What Bally’s Temporary Casino At Medinah Temple Could Look Like

RIVER NORTH — Medinah Temple’s three-story interior will need renovations as it becomes home to a temporary casino for Chicago, officials said Tuesday. The city held its first community engagement session, asking neighbors for their feedback on and questions about the temporary Bally’s Casino set to open in the Medinah Temple, 600 N. Wabash Ave., in River North.
