Indiana State

Most valuable crops grown in Indiana

By Stacker
KPVI Newschannel 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of the most valuable crops...

KPVI Newschannel 6

Study puts Illinois employers eighth most hard up filling empty jobs

(The Center Square) – Compared to other states, Illinois is having one of the hardest times finding employees, according to a new study. A new ranking from WalletHub puts the Land of Lincoln eighth among the states for unfilled job openings, comparing the last 12 months but weighing the most recent month twice as heavily.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Women urged to share pregnancy, abortion experiences with Indiana legislators

A Democratic elected official originally from Portage is urging Hoosier women to tell their abortion and pregnancy stories to state legislators as soon as possible so Indiana lawmakers will understand the potential real-world impact of their upcoming policy decisions. Ali Brown, a member of the Indianapolis City-County Council, recently said...
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Crop progress, condition in Wisconsin

Wisconsin had 5.0 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 17, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Welcome rains fell across much of the state this past week, providing relief for stressed crops. Harvesting of winter wheat was underway. Topsoil-moisture condition...
WISCONSIN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Vermont to receive ARPA funding for small businesses

(The Center Square) – An injection of federal funding is coming to Vermont’s small business sector. Republican Gov. Phil Scott says the state will receive $57.9 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act that will provide additional capital for entrepreneurs and small business start-ups in the state. It was also announced the state’s Small Business Credit Initiative program will provide low-interest loans and early-stage venture capital investments.
VERMONT STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Texas fiscal group: Massive government surplus should be returned to taxpayers

(The Center Square) – Texas is expecting a record $27 billion surplus for the 2022-23 biennium. While Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick say some of the surplus should be returned to taxpayers, a fiscal watchdog argues all of it should be returned. The state also should cut spending and reduce the size of state government, the watchdog says.
TEXAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

South Dakota adds new standards for testing medical cannabis

(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Legislative Rules Committee passed new rules Tuesday that adds regulations for testing medical cannabis. The rules would also clarify tracking system requirements, and with the latest legislative changes, according to the Department of Health. Several bills related to medical cannabis were signed into...
HEALTH
KPVI Newschannel 6

Farmland prices continue to rise in Nebraska, hitting record level

United Farm & Ranch Management has historically done most of its farmland sales in the months after harvest and before planting season, generally October or November to April. That's because that's when farm owners have the time to think about buying or selling land. But over the past couple of...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Legislative committee wants full accounting of COVID spending by schools

(The Center Square) - A subcommittee that monitors state spending is asking Arkansas education officials for a full accounting of federal COVID relief funds given to the schools. Arkansas received $1.7 billion in funding from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, and the department has $9.4 million remaining,...
ARKANSAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming Weed and Pest Council Provides Six Helpful Tips to Reduce Invasive Species

Summer is in full swing, with national parks, rodeos, and the water calling your name. Unfortunately, whatever fun adventures you go on this summer, invasive species may hitch a ride, which poses a threat to wildlife and ecosystems throughout the cowboy state. The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) strives to educate recreationists and tourists on how to enjoy hiking, boating, and riding responsibly without spreading invasive species or pests. Luckily, everyone can take a few simple steps to reduce and even stop the spread.
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Telling the story of Chief Standing Bear

One of America’s greatest civil rights heroes is from Nebraska. Yet nationally, almost nobody knows about him. As Nebraskans, we’re changing that by telling Chief Standing Bear’s story. In the 1800s, Chief Standing Bear’s tribe—the Ponca—peacefully hunted and farmed on land in northeast Nebraska along the Niobrara...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Letter: Oregon already has its abortion laws

John Dearing tells us that the Supreme Court has “imposed on our secular nation the religious belief that women have no constitutional right to control their own reproduction.”. That’s absolute nonsense. The court has done nothing to preclude women’s use of birth control pills, IUDs, morning-after pills or even...
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gun safety initiative heading to Oregon ballots

Oregon voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to require firearms training and ban high-capacity ammunition magazines. The Oregon Elections Division said a ballot initiative to do so has qualified for the General Election. The state validated 131,671 of the 160,498 petition signatures (82%) submitted by sponsors. The number was more than the 112,020 required, based on 6% of the votes cast for governor in the 2018 election, a standard fixed by the Oregon Constitution.
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Texas wildfire threats continue during record heat and ongoing drought conditions

(The Center Square) – Firefighters are battling multiple wildfires this week as persistent threats remain during triple-digit heat and ongoing drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Services is currently battling 22 wildfires with 45 wildfires so far contained, according to its incident wildfire map. More than 115 firefighting personnel...
TEXAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Hulum III wins special election for Mississippi House District 119

(The Center Square) – A Gulfport man has been elected to serve in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Democrat Jeffrey Hulum III won Tuesday night’s special election and will represent District 119. Hulum, according to WLOX, earned 844 more votes over Democrat Gary Fredericks. The special election was...
GULFPORT, MS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Three entities plead with Hochul to veto New York wrongful death legislation

(The Center Square) – New York business groups aren’t the only ones concerned about a bill lawmakers passed earlier this year that would update the state’s 175-year-old law on wrongful death lawsuits. On Monday, the New York State Association of Counties, the state Conference of Mayors, and...
LAW
KPVI Newschannel 6

St. Charles County using ARPA funds to place police officers in all schools

(The Center Square) – Students in all public schools in St. Charles County will notice a new person working in their building when they return to class next month. The St. Charles County Council unanimously approved $549,140 for an additional 14 school resource officers (SROs) and an additional $1 million for equipment and miscellaneous capital expenses for one year out of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The original budget was for nine SROs.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO

