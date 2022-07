The New Jersey Department of Community State of Rental Assistance is active until Monday, July 25th, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Assistance is available to those who are New Jersey residents and are either 62 years or older, disabled, the head of household (with or without children), or are considered homeless. You must have also lived in the State of New Jersey for at least six months prior if you wish to apply for S.R.A.P. assistance. Once you submit the pre-application, you can check the waitlist at https://www.WaitlistCheck.com/NJ559. You can also use the link provided to submit a pre-application if you haven’t already.

ADVOCACY ・ 18 HOURS AGO