Superior, WI

Superior Police Officer Arrested after Fatal Off-Duty Drunk Driving Crash

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sergeant with the Superior Police Department was arrested early Friday after an off-duty crash that killed one man and left two other people injured. Police say the sergeant was drunken driving. A statement from the police...

Comments / 2

cbs3duluth.com

Duluth man charged after alleged gun fire revenge for brother’s death

DULUTH, MN-- A Duluth man has been charged after apparently trying to get revenge for his brother’s death. Juamada Anderson, 22, was shot and killed in downtown Duluth in May of last year. According to court documents, several people were arrested for that crime, including the accused shooter Patrick...
DULUTH, MN
wwisradio.com

Medford Man Arrested on I-94 In Jackson County Charged With 7th OWI

A Medford man was arrested yesterday afternoon for his 7th OWI. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that a call came in of a vehicle traveling on I-94 near Northfield that was swerving between both eastbound lanes of the interstate. A State Trooper was able to locate the vehicle just south of Black River Falls near mile marker 120 and made a traffic stop. The Trooper noticed signs of impairment and after standard field sobriety tests, the driver, 52-year-old Craig D. Block of Medford was taken into custody. Block was transported to an area hospital for a evidentiary blood sample, and then booked into the Jackson County Jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
WDIO-TV

Superior police officer charged with homicide

The Superior police sergeant accused of being involved in a fatal crash has been charged. Gregory Swanson faces homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle. Police say Swanson crashed into another vehicle early Friday morning last week. One person died. And at least one other was seriously hurt. In Monday's court...
SUPERIOR, WI
KAAL-TV

Winona woman arrested for assault of police officer

(ABC 6 News) - A Winona woman is in custody after being charged with 4th-degree assault on a police officer. Taylor Dixon, 20, was arrested Monday morning in the 200 block of 2nd St. SW in Rochester, where she spit in an officer's eye during a traffic stop. Officers also...
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 person hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF CHIMNEY ROCK (Trempealeau County), Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County Tuesday. According to a media release by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on July 19 at 3:57 p.m. a crash occurred on State Road 93 south of County Road VV in the Town of Chimney Rock.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Teenager hurt in Pierce County ATV crash

TOWN OF TRIMBELLE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - A 14-year-old girl is hurt after crashing an ATV in rural Pierce County Saturday, July 16. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the girl lost control of the ATV she was driving trying to turn and was thrown from the vehicle.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Man arrested at hospital without incident

NEW RICHMOND – Shortly after 3:03 p.m. on Friday, July 15, officers from the New Richmond Police Department deployed to Westfields Hospital in response to a report of a subject alleged to be armed with a firearm. Assisted by deputies from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, officers located...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
KAAL-TV

Wisconsin man arrested for possession of controlled substances

(ABC 6 News) - A Wisconsin man is in custody after a DWI incident on Friday, July 15. Dakota Au, 26, from Buffalo City, WI is facing multiple charges, including 5th-degree possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rochester Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Assisi...
BUFFALO CITY, WI
winonaradio.com

Man Wanted for Attempted Murder Arrested in Winona

(KWNO)- Investigators with the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) contacted the Winona Police Department on Friday of last week to request their assistance with locating an adult male who was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in Minneapolis. In a press release from the WPD, it’s stated that the...
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

2 people hurt in Buffalo County motorcycle crash Monday

TOWN OF LINCOLN (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a motorcycle crash Monday evening in Buffalo County. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, both from Arcadia, were hurt after being thrown from the motorcycle when the man driving it lost control going around a curve.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Trial begins for Eau Claire man charged with homicide in Dunn County

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A jury trial for an Eau Claire man charged in the death of a Hayward man in Dunn County began Monday. 39-year-old Chad Turgeson is charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon as a party to a crime and is one of three people charged after Bruce McGuigan of Hayward was found dead at a Town of Dunn home on November 17, 2020.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
WDIO-TV

Off-duty officer involved in fatal accident in Superior

Authorities say one person is dead and three others were injured in a two-vehicle car accident early Friday morning. According to the Superior Police Department, the rear-end style crash happened at approximately 1:15 a.m. on the 5200 block of E 2nd Street in Superior. Superior Police say the two vehicles were traveling northbound on E 2nd Street at the time of the accident.
SUPERIOR, WI
KIMT

Passenger dead after motorcycle crash in SE Minnesota

WABASHA, Minn. - One is dead and another is injured following a Saturday night motorcycle crash in Wabasha. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle accident in Hyde Park Township at 7:46 Saturday night. The Sheriff's Office said the preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle was traveling...
WABASHA, MN

