Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints (PK) Analysis: New Orleans Saints will host the Ravens for Monday Night Football matchup. The Saints escaped with a 24-23 victory when they last played Baltimore in Week 7 of the 2018 season. The Saints finished 9-8 last season in second place behind Tampa Bay. The Saints have some weapons on offense with quarterback Jameis Winston, running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram and wide receiver Jarvis Landry, so Baltimore will need to score points.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO