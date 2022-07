The Baltimore Ravens traded back into the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft and selected Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson with the 32nd overall pick, and the past few seasons have shown that it was well worth the capital that they gave up. Aside from unanimously being voted as the league’s MVP in 2019, Jackson has also broken the record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single-season, brought the team back from multiple deficits to win games, and holds a 37-12 record as a starting quarterback. His dual-threat ability shows on the field, and people often take notice.

