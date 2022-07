With hot weather covering the area, National Weather Service forecasters are advising caution for those seeking relief at the lakeshore. Temperatures are again likely to approach 90 degrees with stifling humidity making it feel even hotter. But with Lake Michigan water temperatures at Sheboygan now reported at 68 degrees, welcome relief can be just a dip or boat ride away.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO