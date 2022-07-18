ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Europe broils in heat wave that fuels fires in France, Spain

By ROBERT EDME and JOHN LEICESTER
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vUDBd_0gjVcIxd00
France Wildfires This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Sunday July 17, 2022 . Firefighters battled wildfires raging out of control in France and Spain on Sunday as Europe wilted under an unusually extreme heat wave that authorities in Madrid blamed for hundreds of deaths. (SDIS 33 via AP) (Uncredited)

LA TESTE-DE-BUCH, France — (AP) — A heat wave broiling Europe spilled northward Monday to Britain, where authorities warned of possible record temperatures, and fueled ferocious wildfires in France, which scrambled water-bombing planes and hundreds of firefighters to battle flames spreading through tinder-dry forests.

In Spain, two people were killed in blazes that the country's prime minister linked to global warming, saying: “Climate change kills."

In both France and Spain, fierce heat fueled the fires — part of a wall of high temperatures moving across Europe, touching even places like Britain, where officials have issued the first-ever extreme heat warning. The country's weather service forecast that the record high of 38.7 degrees Celsius (101.7 degrees Fahrenheit), set in 2019, could be shattered.

“Forty-one isn’t off the cards,” said Met Office CEO Penelope Endersby. “We’ve even got some 43s in the model, but we’re hoping it won’t be as high as that.”

French forecasters also warned of possible record temperatures as swirling hot winds complicated firefighting efforts in the country's southwest.

Authorities there started evacuating more towns, moving out another 3,500 people at risk of finding themselves in the path of the raging flames that have already seared 140 square kilometers (54 square miles) of pine forests and other vegetation. That will take the number who have been forced out of their homes in the Gironde region to around 20,000 since the wildfires began July 12.

The regional fire service chief, Marc Vermeulen, described the burning forests as “a powder keg" and said tree trunks were shattering as flames consumed them, sending burning embers into the air and further spreading the blazes.

“The fire is literally exploding,” he said. “We’re facing extreme and exceptional circumstances.”

Three additional planes were sent to join six others already fighting the fires, scooping up seawater into their tanks and making repeated runs through dense clouds of smoke, the Interior Ministry said Sunday night.

More than 200 reinforcements headed to join the 1,500-strong force of firefighters battling night and day to contain the blazes in the Gironde, where flames neared prized vineyards and the Arcachon maritime basin famed for its oysters and beaches.

Spain, meanwhile, reported a second fatality in two days as it battled its own blazes. The body of a 69-year-old sheep farmer was found Monday in the same hilly area where a 62-year-old firefighter died a day earlier when he was trapped by flames in the northwestern Zamora province. More than 30 forest fires around Spain have forced the evacuation of thousands of people and blackened 220 square kilometers (85 square miles) of forest and scrub.

Heat waves and drought tied to climate change have made wildfires harder to fight. Scientists say climate change will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

“Climate change kills,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Monday during a visit to the Extremadura region, where firefighters tackled three major blazes. “It kills people, it kills our ecosystems and biodiversity."

Teresa Ribera, Spain's minister for ecological transition, described her country as "literally under fire" as she attended talks on climate change in Berlin.

She warned of “terrifying prospects still for the days to come" — after more than 10 days of temperatures over 40 C (104 F), cooling only moderately at night.

According to Spain’s Carlos III Institute, which records daily temperature-related fatalities, 237 deaths were attributed to high temperatures from July 10 to 14. That was compared to 25 heat-related deaths the previous week.

The heat wave in Spain is forecast to ease on Tuesday, but the respite will be brief as temperatures rise again on Wednesday, especially in the dry western Extremadura region.

In Portugal, much cooler weather Monday helped fire crews make progress against blazes. More than 600 firefighters attended four major fires in northern Portugal.

___

Leicester reported from Le Pecq. Associated Press journalists Danica Kirka and Jill Lawless in London, Geir Moulson in Berlin, Raquel Redondo in Madrid, and Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Historic heat: Over 1,000 dead as record-breaking heatwave scorches Europe

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Record-breaking heat has killed over 1,000 people in Western Europe over the past week, while firefighters battle to contain blazes scorching swathes of three countries amid a worsening climate emergency, officials said this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
TIME

5 Ways the U.K. Is Not Built for Extreme Heat

Temperatures in the U.K. are set to surpass records on Monday and Tuesday, with forecasts topping 104°F (40°C). Experts have warned that thousands could die in the coming days, with train operators advising against travel for non-essential reasons amid fears that infrastructure may buckle. The U.K. isn’t the...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Beast

European Heat Wave Kills Hundreds, Threatens Tourism Revival

Extreme temperatures and devastating droughts across Europe are quickly turning what was supposed to finally be a return to normalcy for the region’s tourist entities into an inferno. More than 360 people have died in Spain since July 10 in an historic heat wave that has seen temperatures hover...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Heat wave kills more than 1,100 people in Spain and Portugal

Over 1,100 people have died in Spain and Portugal from heat-related causes over the past week as an unprecedented heat wave moves through Europe. Driving the news: The ongoing heat wave could last a total of several weeks and has been accompanied by wildfires in France, Spain and Portugal, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Sánchez
Person
Teresa Ribera
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Cities to Live As Climate Change Gets Worse

2021 was the world’s sixth-warmest year on record, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This was an improvement over 2019 and 2020, which ranked among the top three warmest on record, but it wasn’t cause for celebration. The ocean heat content – a measure of the amount of heat stored in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#Forest Fires#La Teste De Buch#Met Office#French
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake Followed by Almost 20 Aftershocks Northern California: USGS

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred north of the San Francisco Bay area in Northern California at 4:57 a.m. local time on Tuesday, June 28, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Nearly 20 aftershocks below 2.0-magnitude transpired after the quake. There were no immediate reports of earthquake casualties. The seismic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week

Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Climate Change
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Portugal
Country
France
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
WebMD

First Cases of Newest Omicron Subvariant Reported in U.S.

July 8, 2022 -- The U.S. has identified cases of the latest Omicron subvariant, dubbed “Centaurus” and known as BA.2.75 in the scientific community, according to Fortune. Two cases have been detected in the U.S. so far, with the first identified on June 14, a spokesperson for the CDC told the news outlet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
70K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy