Rubio, Zardes lead Rapids to 2-0 victory over Galaxy

2023 Women’s World Cup berth? Check. 2024 Olympic berth? Check. Concacaf W Championship title with a side of slight revenge vs. Canada? Check. The U.S. women’s national team entered the combo qualifying tournament with three clear goals, and at the end of two weeks of questions—and following 90 largely wasteful minutes Monday night in Mexico—it can safely say that it has achieved them all. The roadmap for the U.S.’s next two years is set, and its regional bragging rights have been extended. Canada may have upended the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold last summer, but when it comes to Concacaf finals against its neighbor to the south, it’s still second-best, now 0-9-1 all-time in such matches against the U.S.
