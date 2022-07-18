Rubio, Zardes lead Rapids to 2-0 victory over Galaxy

Christian Pulisic has said the U.S. national team is going to Qatar with the mentality that it can win the World Cup. After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the USMNT reached the 2022 tournament where it has been drawn in Group B with England, Wales and Iran. There will be an expectation that the U.S. can advance from its group but beyond that, a deep tournament run would be almost unprecedented in American men’s soccer history. But Pulisic has insisted that it’s counterproductive for his side to go into the tournament targeting anything less than a title. “I think we’re going...

SOCCER ・ 9 HOURS AGO