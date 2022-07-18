Hurley Medical Center celebrates employees throughout the week

SAGINAW, MI — Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital is offering free bike helmets for kids and teens ages 1 to 15 on Tuesday, July 19, so they can ride more safely this summer. To prevent brain, spinal cord and other traumatic injuries, Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Care Center and Ascension Field Neurosciences Institute will hand out free helmets from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Care Center, 800 S. Washington Ave., in the hospital’s Hoyt Street entrance parking lot, according to an Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital news release.
