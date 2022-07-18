Hurley Medical Center celebrates employees throughout the week

For some strange reason, people in Grand Blanc have been placing bizarre items in the middle of roundabouts. What the heck is going on with these roundabouts in Grand Blanc?. Last week while I was on my way to work, I noticed something strange in the middle of the roundabout at Hill and Belsay roads. At first glance, I thought it was a large dead animal lying dead right there in the middle of the roundabout. As I got a little closer, I realized it was just a large stuffed animal.

