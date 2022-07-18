ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston caregivers advocate for Alzheimer's health care reform

By Zharia Jeffries zjeffries@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time Patricia Moss danced with her husband, Lee Moss, the couple foxtrotted across the living room floor of their home in West Ashley. “He got so excited that we were dancing again,” Moss said. “I get such a grin on my face just thinking about...

The Post and Courier

Former SC House Speaker Jay Lucas joins Prisma Health as government liaison

COLUMBIA — The former speaker of the South Carolina House of Representatives has a new job as chief government liaison for the state's largest health care provider. Republican Jay Lucas of Hartsville starts his role July 25 as Prisma Health's senior vice president for government affairs, the company said in a media release.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Hicks: Whatever the list, you can bet that Charleston is probably on it

Despite all the incessant grousing on Facebook, Charleston is apparently one of the happiest places in America. At least that’s what the website MoneyPail claims on a list that ranks cities based on results compiled from census data! Not sure how much insight into our emotional state can be reasonably extracted from census spread sheets, but whatever.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Thousands more now eligible to donate blood after FDA rule change

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Food and Drug Administration expanded the pool of eligible blood donors significantly by changing regulations that previously restricted thousands from being able to give. The Blood Connection says the old regulations, implemented more than 20 years ago, were meant to protect the blood supply against...
CHARLESTON, SC
Florida State
The Post and Courier

Summons - MARY ANN MIDDLETON

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF CHARLESTON IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT C/A #: 2022-CP-10-02099 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF FILING OF COMPLAINT (Non-Jury) FORECLOSURE TRUIST BANK F/K/A BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST COMPANY Plaintiff, vs. MARY ANN MIDDLETON; THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, THROUGH ITS AGENCY, THE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; and SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, Defendants. ________________________ TO THE DEFENDANT MARY ANN MIDDLETON ABOVE NAMED: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your answer to the said Complaint upon the subscribers, at their office, 508 Meeting Street, West Columbia, South Carolina 29169, or at Post Office Box 11682, Columbia, South Carolina 29211, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the Complaint in the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the original Complaint in the above entitled action was filed in the Clerk of Court's Office for Charleston County on May 5, 2022. A Notice of Foreclosure Intervention was also filed in the Clerk of Court's Office. s/Ryan J. Patane Ryan J. Patane S.C. Bar No. 103116 Benjamin E. Grimsley S.C. Bar No. 70335 D'ALBERTO, GRAHAM & GRIMSLEY, LLC Attorneys for the Plaintiff P.O. Box 11682 Columbia, S.C. 29211 (803) 233-1177 rpatane@dgglegal.com AD# 2013124.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Summerville Publisher Honored Among Top 50 Women Leaders of South Carolina for 2022

Women We Admire just announced the Top 50 Women Leaders of South Carolina for 2022, naming author and publisher Susan Kammeraad-Campbell as an awardee. Each year the publication chooses honorees based on their dedication to their profession, tenacity, discipline and perseverance as well as women who have “defied limitations and broke[n] through glass ceilings, helping to change today’s landscape of professional women.”
SUMMERVILLE, SC
#Hospice#Health Care#Family Caregivers#Mental Health#Alzheimer#Senior Health#South Carolinians
lonelyplanet.com

The top things to do in South Carolina for a true taste of the Palmetto State

There's plenty to do in South Carolina, from beach days to riding the thrill rides at Carowinds © Barry Cantrell / Carowinds. Beautiful shorelines and dreamy marshes dot South Carolina’s idyllic Atlantic coast. But there’s much more to experience in the Palmetto State, named for the trees that became a symbol of liberty because of their ability to absorb the force of British cannonballs during the 1776 battle at Fort Moultrie.
LIFESTYLE
WCBD Count on 2

Survey rates Charleston Co. school board as ‘ineffective’

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School Board was designated as “ineffective” following a recent comprehensive survey provided to teachers. The Charleston Teacher Alliance (CTA) provided a leadership survey to just over 700 teachers within the Charleston County School District. More than 1,000 CCSD teachers are members of CTA. The survey measured the […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Historic Charleston inn sells for nearly $7.7M

A historic Charleston lodging south of Broad Street that's had just two owners in its 131-year history recently changed hands and is temporarily closed. The Queen Anne-style Two Meeting Street Inn bed-and-breakfast sold July 15 for $7.69 million to the residential developer of Kiawah Island. A telephone recording says the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Lowcountry agency stands strong despite inflation challenges

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The rising costs across the nation has impacted the way local non-profit groups serve the community, but one local organization is making sure the needs of the people are met despite the challenges. Bluffton Self Help has been a fixture in the community for more than 30 years, aiding families across […]
BLUFFTON, SC
WYFF4.com

COVID-19 cases on the rise in South Carolina, DHEC says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said COVID-19 cases are on the rise. "We’re still seeing COVID in our communities, cases are going up," said Jonathan Knoche, Public Health Physician for DHEC. "They’re about 17% higher this month than they were a month ago and hospitalizations for COVID are also on the rise about 30-40% more this week than last week."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Post and Courier

Some SC homeowners get a 'Sure' thing after their insurer exits the state

More than 14,000 coastal South Carolina homeowners whose insurer bailed out on them are probably breathing a sigh of relief. Jersey City, N.J.-based SageSure announced that it is transferring the property and casualty policies to partner Sure, replacing the financially weakened FedNat Insurance Co. FedNat announced last November a plan...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Voters will be given a chance to extend the penny tax

At the county council meeting on July 11, members agreed to allow voters to once again decide whether or not they want to extend the one-cent sales tax. It was controversial at first, but the money is going places. And getting from place to place in Berkeley County is slowly becoming a little easier.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
thedanielislandnews.com

Berkeley County Animal Center faces overcrowding, seeks adoptions

The Berkeley County Animal Center currently has 90 dogs in their shelter. The shelter only has capacity for 66 kennels. There are 228 dogs in foster care waiting for spay/neuter surgery or being treated medically. The center receives approximately 550 dogs a month, averaging about 20 dogs a day. “If...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: Work House history was a horror story for slaves

Thursday’s Post and Courier article about the dedication of a marker on the site of the Work House conflated that lost building with the still-standing Charleston District Jail, commonly known as the Old City Jail. The history of the jail, which confined criminals and Union military prisoners, is grim...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

CityWatch: From Southern Charm to Southern Gothic

Throughout our history, South Carolina has given the rest of the country much to discuss. From that April day in 1861 when we fired on federal troops at Fort Sumter in Charleston harbor and officially kicked off the Civil War, to that June day in 2009 when our governor went hiking on the Appalachian Trail and somehow ended up in Argentina, the Palmetto state has often gotten the nation’s attention.
CHARLESTON, SC

