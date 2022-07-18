Alleged altercation at Walmart Supercenter

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
A Dayton, Ohio O’Reilly Auto Parts employee seen in a viral video on the losing end of a fight with a customer has now been arrested after she turned the tables and shot the woman assaulting her. The auto parts store employee is seen in a shocking video firing...
Eva Mireles’ police officer husband attempted to save her after she was shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steven McCraw. During the Texas Senate’s hearing on police response to the Uvalde school shooting, McCraw claimed that...
Whoopi Goldberg unleashed some fury during Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” scolding the Austin American-Statesman for publishing edited versions of video from inside Robb Elementary School during the horrific shooting that happened there in May. On Tuesday, the Austin newspaper published portions of surveillance video showing the...
Walmart is facing a lawsuit after one of its employees allegedly knocked over a woman while pushing a line of shopping carts last year. The woman, Beverly Robinson, says an employee at a Walmart in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, struck her while she was transferring items into a cart, according to Business Insider.
The stepfather of a 10-year-old who was killed in the Uvalde school massacre has accused authorities of “humiliating” and “lying” to the families of victims.Speaking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday, Angel Garza said Texas law enforcement authorities were “humiliating” families by failing to hold themselves accountable.A Texas House report issued on Sunday night said it found “law enforcement responders failed” to follow protocols and “failed to prioritise saving innocent lives over their own safety” during the shooting at the school.Lt. Mariano Pargas, a Uvalde Police Department officer who had been the city’s acting police chief that day, was...
Testimony from a Texas Senate hearing into police’s disastrous response to the Robb Elementary School shooting revealed an officer who attempted to get to his dying teacher wife was detained by other cops and had his gun removed. Col. Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety,...
It’s been more than a month since a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers, all while local law enforcement did, well, nothing much really. Despite Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s initial declaration that the Uvalde massacre would have “been worse” if not for the cops who “showed amazing courage by running toward gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives,” each new revelation from the ongoing investigation into the shooting points to the diametric opposite — a bungling of such massive, near-inconceivable proportions that the city of Uvalde has become virtually synonymous with both the shooting itself, and, to an even larger degree, the apparent cover-up by city officials thereof.
A 19-year-old Amazon employee has been arrested on suspicion he plotted a mass shooting at the depot where he worked, with an AR-15 rifle, authorities said. Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats on June 27, according to San Antonio Police. Police responded to reports of...
Police took no chances when an armed intruder barricaded himself in the home of an innocent bystander in McKinney, Texas. Following a seven-hour standoff, officers launched a shock-and-awe raid that ended with the suspect’s suicide. Then they closed the case without paying for property damage. The city told homeowner...
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An early morning crash on July 18 led to massive traffic delays after a semi-truck slammed into a livestock trailer hauling 90+ head of cattle. The driver of the cattle trailer was not seriously injured but multiple cows died. It happened in the westbound lanes of...
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are investing after a teenager was shot in the leg in what they believe was a road-rage incident. On Sunday, July 17 at about 7:18 p.m., officers were dispatched to Cook Children's Hospital after a male teenager was brought there by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound.
Insider has been trying to get answers on the deaths of five men in Mississippi who died during confrontations with, or in the custody of sheriff's deputies. The Rankin County Sheriff's Department has only turned over public records related to two of them. Insider filed a lawsuit Monday demanding the...
A mom who was handcuffed after she attempted to rescue her children from a school shooting in Uvalde last month says that she’s now being harassed by local police.On 24 May, after a teenage gunman opened fire on a fourth-grade classroom and brutally slaughtered 19 children and two teachers, Angeli Rose Gomez made her way down to Robb Elementary School in a valiant effort to save her own two sons, who were still trapped indoors, from the massacre that was unfolding behind the Texas school’s doors.However, when she attempted to broach the police line, she was told to stand...
