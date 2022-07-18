Ukraine-Russia War update: Russian forces are targeting these Ukrainian cities
Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including Ukrainian cities that are becoming more frequent targets of Russian forces and funerals for Ukrainian victims. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com . To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here .More with Joseph Lindsley More Russia-Ukraine Crisis coverage Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 0