TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced a new partnership agreement with Nomura Research Institute (NRI), Ltd., a leading think-tank and systems integrator in Japan. Boomi and NRI have launched services for IT modernization and data integration use cases in all industries, based on a mutual understanding of the value of integration platform as a service (iPaaS) for business operations in today’s digital economy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005026/en/ Boomi and Nomura Research Institute Partner To Support Japan’s IT Modernization (Graphic: Business Wire)

