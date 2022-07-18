Obituary for Burch Stallings

Nina Ruth Moore Peterson, 78, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Monday, July 18, 2022. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Shady Grove Pentecostal Church in DeRidder, LA Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 22, 2022, also at Shady Grove Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Whitaker Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.
John Eric Tillman, 47, of Leesville, entered into rest on Friday, July 15, 2022 in Jasper, Texas. John was born on Friday, March 21, 1975, in Fort Polk, Louisiana to Gerald and Ly Thach Tillman. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of...
Bonnie Marie Whittington Johnson, 76, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hennigan Cemetery in Merryville, LA.
Memorial services for Sharon L. Ball, 76, of Leesville, will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville. Visitation will be Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 10:00 A.M– 12:00 P.M in the funeral home. For full obituary, visit Labby...
It was a simple question that I posted to my personal Facebook page, but the overwhelming number of responses literally blew me out of the water. What Louisiana town are you most likely to get a ticket in? That was the question, and once asked, the Facebook flood gates opened wide.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. — A Longview archaeologist who family members describe as kind and excited about her new career passed away while conducting a survey at a Louisiana national forest. Kaylen Eileen Gehrke, 24, died July 11 because of a sudden medical event in Kisatchie National Forest in southwest...
The memorial service will be held at the VFW in DeRidder, Louisiana on Saturday July 23rd at 5pm. A second memorial will be held in Oregon at a future date. Followed by his family scattering his ashes on Mt. Hood. For full obituary, visit Labby Memorial Funeral Home.
Jaleama Cochran Pruitt Martin, 83, of Bivens, LA, passed from this life on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Visitation was held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Graveside funeral service was Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Bivens Cemetery Pavilion in Merryville, LA. Burial will follow at Bivens Cemetery in Merryville, LA.
Memorial services honoring the life of Patricia Newman, 80, of Leesville will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leesville with Rev. Jason Nolde officiating. For full obituary, visit Labby Memorial Funeral Home.
The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's office:. Marcus Broxson, age 42, of Leesville, was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant. Broxson was charged additionally with one count of Illegal Possession of Stolen Goods, one count of Operating a vehicle while license is suspended, one count of Failure to Register, and one count of No Vehicle Insurance. Bond has not been set and Broxson remains in the VPSO jail.
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The body of David LeDoux, who was reported missing Sunday night from Provencal, has been located, according to the state police. Authorities say he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside of his truck in the woods behind his residence near Provencal. ORIGINAL story posted 8:59...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office was involved in a manhunt in the area of 1731 Franklin Road. They were searching for Micah Freeman in connection with an armed robbery. The initial report stated Freeman should be considered armed and dangerous, they residents were asked not approach him, rather dial 911 immediately.
LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft said a drug raid on a residence on Maple Street in Leesville was the result of an “extensive, year-long investigation” by the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force. Craft said agents collected approximately 11,680 ecstasy pills, which were found to...
VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s deputies are searching for an armed robbery suspect who struck a store in the 1700 block of Chataignier Rd. just outside of Ville Platte on Sunday, July 10 at around 9:30 p.m. The suspect is described as a Black male,...
Just as you do not know the path of the wind, and how bones are formed in the womb of the pregnant woman, so you do not know the activity of God who makes everything.”. The verse above, from Ecclesiastes 11:5, is kind of what Father Charlie Ray, pastor of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle, was thinking when the Confraternity of Christian Mothers asked him what type of memorial they could give the church in celebration of their 100th Anniversary.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Catherine Davidson, who currently serves as the president of the Alexandria City Council and represents District 4, has announced that she is running for mayor. Davidson, a Democrat, made the announcement on Monday night on social media and announced a campaign kickoff event for Tuesday night...
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that seven projects around the state received bids recently. Seven contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $25.5 million. The only local project for this round of bids is. Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 389 between Monroe Whitman...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of July 11, 2022 – July 17, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On July 17, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrest was made for the week of July 11, 2022 – July 17, 2022.
About 1:15 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, Natchitoches Police Officers responded to a business in the 900 block of Keyser Avenue regarding a disturbance that occurred in the store. While officers were heading to the business they were notified by Police Communication Officers that a vehicle was shooting at...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Last week, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall announced that most City of Alexandria residents will be sent their utility bill by Friday, July 22. We want to know if any Alexandria residents have started to get their utility bills. Let us know:. (Please only vote if you...
