Obituary for Burch Stallings

Just as you do not know the path of the wind, and how bones are formed in the womb of the pregnant woman, so you do not know the activity of God who makes everything.”. The verse above, from Ecclesiastes 11:5, is kind of what Father Charlie Ray, pastor of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle, was thinking when the Confraternity of Christian Mothers asked him what type of memorial they could give the church in celebration of their 100th Anniversary.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO