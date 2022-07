Hopkins County Deputies arrested a Cumby couple on drug charges over the weekend at a residence on CR 1143. They arrested 40-year-old Anita Ann Mack on a warrant for Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance, and 43-year-old Jonathan Wade Pursell with Manufacture or Delivery of four grams or more but less than 200 of a controlled substance, Tampering with Evidence and Prohibited Substance in the jail. His bonds total $250,000.

1 DAY AGO