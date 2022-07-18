ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Three More Credit Unions Tap Chimney to Drive Digital Engagement with Members

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChimney announces partnerships with three new credit unions to deliver personalized, interactive digital content and drive member engagement. Chimney, a leader in financial guidance for the digital age, announced partnerships with three credit unions. Chimney’s award-winning digital tools and modern financial calculators enable credit unions to provide tailored financial guidance for...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Global At-Table Ordering Leader me&u Creates Waves in North America - Offering Venue Partners Improved Guest Experiences, Labor Efficiencies and Sales Growth

Tapping into a new hospitality movement, diners can order and pay faster with me&u's cutting-edge technology. NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global hospitality technology scale-up me&u doubles down on its presence in the U.S. market. Spearheading the digital evolution of the hospitality industry, Australian-founded me&u is the leader in at-table ordering, with personalization and A.I. driving adoption and usage across more than 15 million customers globally.
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

How building digital marketplaces can help service industries thrive like retailers

If you’ve received a package from Amazon, eBay, or any other online retailer lately, then you probably have a good idea of just how big—and convenient—e-commerce has become; global retail e-commerce sales are expected to grow by 50% to $7.4 trillion by 2025. At the core of this industry sit digital marketplaces, which allow sellers and consumers to complete transactions with little friction.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Contentsquare closes a mammoth $600M round as customers clamor for digital analytics

The consequences of delayed or wasted projects often extend beyond cash — think delaying strategic goals. That’s one of the reasons Jonathan Cherki founded Contentsquare, a platform that allows businesses to track online customer behavior to inform digital strategies. “While studying at the ESSEC business school in France,...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
Local
Vermont Business
State
Hawaii State
City
Washington, VT
The Associated Press

Align, Awarded Top Managed Security Provider by GRC Outlook, is Shaping the New Model of MSPs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Align, the premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions and managed IT services, was recently named Top Managed Security Provider by GRC Outlook, an industry publication covering the latest trends of governance, risk management and compliance. To celebrate the momentous award, Align was featured in the cover story of the July issue of GRC Outlook. The featured article offers a valuable perspective from the Managed Services leadership team on the importance of partnering with the right managed service provider and delves into the differentiating factors of Align Managed Services. Featuring Vinod Paul, Chief Operation Officer; John Araneo Esq., General Council and Managing Director of Cybersecurity; and Chris Zadrima, Senior Director of Managed Services, the piece provides readers a peek behind the curtain of Align’s Managed Services and Cybersecurity business, including more detail on the unique approach to shaping Align’s managed IT offering. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005899/en/ Align featured in GRC Outlook as the Top Managed Security Provider in 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
makeuseof.com

The 9 Best Careers in Digital Journalism

Do you currently work as a writer, or are looking to turn to a career in digital journalism? As opposed to traditional storytelling such as printed newspapers, digital journalism is a contemporary form of news distributed online, on websites, or through social media. If you're a creative person and think...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
BIN: Black Information Network

Black Information Network VP Of News Operations Tanita Myers Dies At 49

Black Information Network Vice President of News Operations, Tanita Myers, has died at the age of 49. "Tanita was a passionate leader, a champion of women in journalism, and one of the driving forces behind the Black Information Network," BIN President, Tony Coles said in a statement. "We are a better organization because of her dedication to our mission, and we are better humans because of her love, her humor, and her spirit. While she took great pride in her work, it was her friends and family who brought her the most joy. Tanita’s smile always got a bit brighter when she spoke about her mom and her son Brandon."
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Unions#Credit Score#Chimney#Solarity Credit Union#Northcountry Fcu
The Independent

Retailers told to ‘double down’ on diversity due to slow progress

Progress on improving diversity and inclusion at senior levels in the UK’s retail industry is “worryingly slow”, with white men still dominating leadership roles, a report has found.As well as the ongoing under-representation of women in top jobs, the overview of roles in the sector identified limited ethnic diversity on boards and executive committees, and a lack of black people occupying leadership positions in general.The research published on Wednesday by the British Retail Consortium and The MBS Group revealed more than a third of retailers have either all-white boards or executive committees, with women accounting for less than 40% of...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Innovation Bodes Well for the Future of Digital Commerce

Jason Hoffman, senior VP customer success and partner enablement at Digital River, writes in the PYMNTS eBook “Baseline 2022: What the Next Six Months Holds” that eCommerce brands looking to thrive should be positioning themselves for long-term growth — and not just focused on weathering the current stormy economy.
INTERNET
The Associated Press

Everbridge’s Vernon Irvin Recognized as One of Savoy Magazine’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced that Savoy Magazine recognized Everbridge’s Vernon Irvin as one of the 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America in its just-published Summer issue. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005513/en/ Everbridge’s Vernon Irvin Recognized as One of Savoy Magazine’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Navitus Health Solutions Welcomes Shayna Schulz as Chief Operations Officer

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Navitus Health Solutions, an industry-disrupting pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) that’s committed to bringing humanity to pharmacy benefits management through greater transparency and affordability, announced today that Shayna Schulz has joined the company as Chief Operations Officer. Shayna is responsible for providing strategic direction and oversight to the eligibility, claims administration and customer care operations to ensure Navitus continues to reach the highest operational efficiency and service delivery standards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005064/en/ Shayna Schulz, Chief Operations Officer, Navitus Health Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Mortgages
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
altcoinbuzz.io

Why brands need to embrace Web3 – Part 2

This is the follow-up article for the “Why brands need to embrace Web3” panel. This presentation is part of GeckoCon 2022. You can read Part 1 of this panel discussion. The “Why brands need to embrace Web3” panel was moderated and the panelist are. Marissa Trew,...
INTERNET
The Associated Press

Peoplecare Chooses Boomi and Atturra To Connect Member Data For Personalized Health Fund Experiences

CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that Peoplecare, an Australian health insurance mutual fund, implemented The Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform to deliver improved member experiences and personalized health insurance with connected, accurate, and accessible data. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005014/en/ Australian Health Insurer Chooses Boomi and Atturra To Provide Personalized Health Experiences (Graphic: Business Wire)
HEALTH
protocol.com

A new federal office was just established to regulate proptech

The Federal Housing Finance Agency, the federal agency that supervises and regulates many home loan providers, announced Tuesday the creation of the Office of Financial Technology. The new office is tasked with collecting information on emerging risks in financial technology innovation, relevant to home ownership. “When used responsibly, fintech has...
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Innovation and connectivity are slowly bringing more women into a career in trucking, driving cultural change in the male-dominated industry

The truck-driver shortage is at an all-time high. The industry may have 160,000 jobs to fill by 2030. More women are getting into trucking, encouraged by online communities and engineering advances. This article is part of the "Innovation at Work" series, exploring the trends and the barriers to workplace transformation.
INDUSTRY
HackerNoon

How Technology Profiling Helps with Lead Generation

We live in the data-driven age, where consumers expect relevant information and value-filled personalized offers while complying with data protection laws. To generate such offers, you need a comprehensive understanding of various factors such as your clientele’s behavioral, geographic, purchasing, psychographic, and demographic patterns. The collection of such data...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Myodetox Names Tori Johnston Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Myodetox, a company reinventing the physical therapy experience and making it easy for people to take care of their bodies, today announced that Tori Johnston has joined as Chief Marketing Officer. With 13 clinics throughout Los Angeles, Vancouver, and Toronto and sights on rapid expansion across new markets, Tori brings over a decade of experience to the Myodetox C-Suite following senior level marketing positions at SoulCycle, Xtend Barre, and AKT. Her expertise in both scaling physical locations and introducing cutting-edge brands to new markets ensures Myodetox is prepared for the next phase of growth. In this new role, Tori will oversee the brand and growth teams as the company looks to expand both its physical and digital footprints. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005955/en/ Myodetox Chief Marketing Officer Tori Johnston (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy