Bowling Green, KY

A dreary Monday with some more showers & storms on the way

By Ariella Scalese
WBKO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Much needed rain continues to move in today. Additional showers and storms will continue today. This will not only bring us some much needed rain, but it will aid in heat relief! Daytime highs will top out in mid to uppers 80s, but it will still...

www.wbko.com

Bowling Green, KY
BOWLING GREEN, KY

