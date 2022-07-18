A dreary Monday with some more showers & storms on the way

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday brought us very hot, very humid conditions with dangerously high heat indices. Thursday won’t be as stifling, but it will still be hot!. With a weak cold front passing tonight we could see a broken line of thunderstorms develop. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds. A SLIGHT RISK for severe storms is up for most of the area. While the cold front won’t bring us cooler temperatures, it will briefly drop our humidity. Then all signs point to high pressure rebuilding over the region. This keeps us rain-free and brings even hotter conditions to the area! Highs are forecast to reach the upper 90s to near 100° this weekend, with the humidity making it feel more like 105-110°. Scattered storm chances return Monday into Tuesday. We stay hot and humid well into next week.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO