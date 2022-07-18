A dreary Monday with some more showers & storms on the way

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a dreary, cooler than average Monday, today will be seasonably hot and humid. Today will be seasonably hot, but high humidity could make it feel hotter. The heat continues to build the rest of the week, with only a slight chance of a shower tonight/Wednesday night. With a weak cold front passing Wednesday night we could see an isolated strong thunderstorm. While the cold front won’t bring us cooler temperatures, it will briefly drop our humidity. Then all signs point to high pressure rebuilding over the region. This keeps us rain-free and brings even hotter conditions to the area! Highs are forecast to reach the upper 90s this weekend, with the humidity making it feel more like 105-110.
