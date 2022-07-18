NOLA D.A. Jason Williams’ federal tax fraud trial begins today

New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams and his co-defendant Nicole Burdett will face 10 counts of felony tax fraud charges today.

Their federal trial begins today, and for Williams a guilty verdict would mean he’d have to leave his post as the city’s District Attorney, leaving the city to pick up the pieces as it continues to struggle with violent crime.

Federal prosecutors allege that Williams and Burdett, who was an attorney at Williams' law firm, falsely inflated Williams’ business expenses by more than $700,000 over five tax years ending in 2017. In June of 2020 federal tax fraud charges were brought against Williams.

Since then, Williams’ tax preparer, Henry Timothy, has pleaded guilty to his own tax fraud charges according to Nola.com.

Williams’ ex-wife, Bridget Barthelemy was also charged with one count of failing to file her federal taxes.