ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA D.A. Jason Williams’ federal tax fraud trial begins today

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OzGPR_0gjVXYwO00

New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams and his co-defendant Nicole Burdett will face 10 counts of felony tax fraud charges today.

Their federal trial begins today, and for Williams a guilty verdict would mean he’d have to leave his post as the city’s District Attorney, leaving the city to pick up the pieces as it continues to struggle with violent crime.

Federal prosecutors allege that Williams and Burdett, who was an attorney at Williams' law firm, falsely inflated Williams’ business expenses by more than $700,000 over five tax years ending in 2017. In June of 2020 federal tax fraud charges were brought against Williams.

Since then, Williams’ tax preparer, Henry Timothy, has pleaded guilty to his own tax fraud charges according to Nola.com.

Williams’ ex-wife, Bridget Barthelemy was also charged with one count of failing to file her federal taxes.

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

High-profile attorneys involved in Jason Williams federal tax fraud trial

NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams' federal tax trial is underway. Several high-profile attorneys are involved in both the prosecution and defense. Meet the attorneys involved in the high-profile case:. Prosecution:. Kelly Uebinger:. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly P. Uebinger is the lead prosecutor against Jason Williams.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Day 2 of New Orleans D.A. Jason Williams' trial: Jury seated

A federal court Tuesday completed selecting 12 jurors and four alternates for the tax fraud trial of New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams and his business partner Nicole Burdett. Prosecutors say Williams and Burdett inflated business expenses and conspired to hide income from the IRS to avoid paying taxes. Both...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Williams' tax preparer says he came to 'tell the truth'

NEW ORLEANS — A tax preparer who has pleaded guilty to underreporting his own taxes took the stand as the prosecution’s star witness in the tax fraud trial of Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams and his former business partner Nicole Burdett Wednesday. Henry Timothy is expected to testify...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

In conflicting remarks, District Attorney Jason Williams portrayed as a fraudster or victim

In opening statements Tuesday in the federal tax fraud trial of Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams and law associate Nicole Burdett, attorneys painted diametrically opposed pictures of the defendants: one of money-hungry, highly intelligent lawyers bent on defrauding the government at any cost, and another as victims of an incompetent, lying tax cheat who habitually swindled the Internal Revenue Service.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
WWL-AMFM

Jason Williams Trial Preview Day 3

A key witness takes center stage today at the federal tax fraud trial of New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams. Admitted tax cheat Henry Timothy is set to testify. He worked for Williams and his law partner Nicole Burdett. All parties agree he filed fraudulent returns for Williams and Burdett....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Fraud#Tax Filing#Federal Prosecutors#Nola D A#Nola Com
WWL-AMFM

AG looks to halt funding to New Orleans over abortion

In a move to force the hand of New Orleans city government Attorney General Jeff Landry is calling on State Treasurer John Schroder and the members of the Bond Commission to withhold money from the city until the its officials, including the Mayor, City Council, Police Chief, District Attorney, and Sheriff have affirmed they will enforce State laws.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
WWL-AMFM

Jefferson Parish Senator Renews Call for Bridge City Closure

One day after Governor Edwards announced more changes at the Bridge City Youth Prison, State Senator Patrick Connick is calling on the state to permanently close the facility. This comes just days after six inmates escaped the facility. One of them is accused of carjacking and shooting a New Orleans man before being caught. That escape is the latest in a series of escapes at the prison. It happened despite security enhancements at the facility ordered by the governor.
BRIDGE CITY, LA
thesource.com

B.G.’s Petition for Early Release From Prison Denied

B.G. has once again been denied an early release from prison. VladTV notes U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan of New Orleans denied the handwritten letter for a compassionate release. B.G.’s letter was supported by Birdman and more. In his letter, B.G. attempted to suggest COVID-19 as a reason for his release.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana will move incarcerated youth to an adult prison. Child advocates are worried.

Child welfare advocates say they are extremely concerned about Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to temporarily move half of the incarcerated youth in a facility in Jefferson Parish to Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, one of the nation’s largest and most notorious maximum-security adult prisons.  Edwards emphasized the teenagers and young adults will be kept […] The post Louisiana will move incarcerated youth to an adult prison. Child advocates are worried. appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Newell: Tell your Councilmember to vote like they give a damn

There’s a vote that's coming up before the New Orleans City Council on Thursday relative to predictive policing and I’ve been hearing that this proposal may fail on a 4-3 vote. At stake is NOPD's chance to use facial recognition, cell site similarity systems predictive policing, and characteristic tracking. I’ve made light of the city trying to recruit officers to the NOPD having to work with one arm and one leg tied behind their back, but in all seriousness, the city is at a real defining moment right now with the momentum that the NOLA Coalition has created. I've been calling the business community out for almost two years to get involved. If we're going to have long term systemic change in this city, it requires everybody coming to the forefront in the fight on crime.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wxxv25.com

Arrested for felony charge of motor vehicle-felony taking

On Tuesday, July 19th, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of 42-year-old Daniel Copping of New Orleans on one felony charge of motor vehicle-felony taking. According to Sheriff Peterson, Copping’s arrest stemmed from an investigation of a report filed of a stolen vehicle. Copping was employed as a driver’s assistant for SureLogix out of Louisiana and upon stopping to fuel up in Harrison County, Copping stole the vehicle.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy