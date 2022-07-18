Don’t Waste Your Money: Where You Can Find Back-To-School Savings This Year

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 3695 Concord Parkway in Concord beginning this Wednesday, July 20th. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go. Local owner of the new Human Bean location, Gary Davies, says the staff look forward to providing above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.
