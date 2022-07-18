ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t Waste Your Money: Where You Can Find Back-To-School Savings This Year

By Joseph Duncan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C.– It may be hard for kids to believe, but school will be...

Don’t Waste Your Money: Gas Station Hold Fees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re all paying close attention to how much we’re spending at the pump, which may explain why more people are now noticing “hold fees” tacked on to their gasoline purchases. And as gas prices soar, those hold fees are rising too. Linda...
Smart Shopper: Deals & Steals On Your Favorite Fast Food Places!

CHARLOTTE, NC–Everyday, we try to save you a little money to help ease the pain of inflation. We know that fast food gets a bad rap, but sometimes, you just need something quick!. If you’re on a budget, don’t worry because we’ve got you covered! Everyday from 2 p.m....
Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Flower

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Flower. Flower is 14 weeks old and full of energy. She loves toys and is ready to find her forever home!. If you are interested in adopting Flower or any...
Foster Friday: Meet Bosco

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Give Bosco a loving home!. If you are interested in adopting or fostering Bosco or any of the other available pets at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org or visit the shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte. All fees will be waived on...
WBTV

New drive-thru coffee shop opened in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 3695 Concord Parkway in Concord beginning this Wednesday, July 20th. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go. Local owner of the new Human Bean location, Gary Davies, says the staff look forward to providing above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.
Charlotte shopping center can have another drive-thru

CHARLOTTE – Promenade Shopping Center has secured approval from the City of Charlotte to allow another restaurant with a drive-thru window. The shopping center, located at Providence Road and Ballantyne Commons Parkway, went through the city’s rezoning process to change its site plan. City staff supported the change...
WSOC Charlotte

Senior-living residents say conditions are unsafe

CHARLOTTE — Some residents at the Poplar Grove apartments said their senior living complex isn’t safe. They said trash and dirt have been piling up for months and repair requests have not been answered. “They don’t want to see that we’re real human beings,” resident Bunny Tannehill told...
kiss951.com

Charlotte Bakery Has the Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in North Carolina

There is nothing better than a classic chocolate chip cookie. Just the right amount of chocolate chips and softness makes any day better with just one bite. Whether you enjoy them soft and chewy or with tons of chocolate chip bits, finding the perfect cookie can be fun. But, also a bit dangerous. We all know once you find that favorite spot, there is no stopping you when you catch a craving.
Charlotte Stories

Hundreds of Alpacas Descending on Huntersville For The 2022 Alpaca Fiesta

This year’s fluffy fiesta will take place on September 24th at 10325 Hambright Rd. Huntersville, NC. The festivities will include educational sessions about alpacas and alpaca products. Live alpaca petting areas, and tons of local and regional alpaca vendors. You can find out more information on the event page...
Fox 46 Charlotte

Cities with the most expensive homes in Charlotte metro area

(STACKER) — Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of July 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.09%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.7% to $349,816.
kiss951.com

Check Your Tickets A Charlotte Store Sold A Winning Powerball Ticket

If you purchased a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing in Charlotte you could be the lucky winner. Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a Charlotte grocery store won a $1 million prize. the ticket was purchased at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street. The winner paid $2 for the ticket and matched all 5 of the white balls. The odds of that is 1 in 11.6 million. But since it didn’t match the Powerball number the total jackpot grows to $89 million. The odds of winning that? 1 in 292 million.
