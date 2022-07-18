ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Branch County's COVID cases up 38.1%; Michigan cases surge 27.3%

The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago
New coronavirus cases leaped in Michigan in the week ending Sunday, rising 27.3% as 16,681 cases were reported. The previous week had 13,102 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Michigan ranked 42nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 29% from the week before, with 947,862 cases reported. With 3% of the country's population, Michigan had 1.76% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 42 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

The Fourth of July holiday disrupted who got tested, when people got tested and when both test results and deaths were reported. This may significantly skew week-to-week comparisons.

Branch County reported 58 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 42 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 11,770 cases and 188 deaths.

Within Michigan, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Gogebic County with 401 cases per 100,000 per week; Keweenaw County with 331; and Iron County with 244. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Wayne County, with 3,041 cases; Oakland County, with 2,703 cases; and Macomb County, with 1,779. Weekly case counts rose in 73 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

Across Michigan, cases fell in nine counties, with the best declines in Kent County, with 885 cases from 1,408 a week earlier; in Barry County, with 62 cases from 70; and in Mecosta County, with 44 cases from 50.

In Michigan, 160 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 64 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,636,214 people in Michigan have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 37,142 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 89,542,107 people have tested positive and 1,023,799 people have died.

Note: In the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus data, cases and deaths for the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Federal Correctional Institution separately from Michigan counties.

Michigan's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 17. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 1,027
  • The week before that: 943
  • Four weeks ago: 950

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 73,328
  • The week before that: 67,692
  • Four weeks ago: 57,602

Hospitals in 36 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 27 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 40 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

WLNS

Michigan minimum wage could see increase soon

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The minimum wage could be raised here in Michigan. This comes after a Michigan judge restored an old law that cut the minimum wage and paid sick leave initiatives back in 2018. While some officials say this could be a disadvantage to small businesses and restaurants, some local businesses have already […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bank names regional VP for West Michigan

A national bank has a new regional vice president for West Michigan. Huntington National Bank on Friday, July 15, named Lauren Davis West Michigan regional vice president, a job which oversees all of Huntington’s banking endeavors in the area west of US-131, as far north as Muskegon and south to the Indiana border.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
bridgemi.com

Michigan school districts resist consolidation. Will $237M change minds?

Michigan’s education budget includes $237 million to consolidate public school districts. Advocates say redundant administrative spending is better spent on teachers and classrooms. Voters have been historically unreceptive to consolidation in their communities. Consolidation is a sort of dirty word in education circles. For many administrators, it raises the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Daily Reporter

