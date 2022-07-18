This Is the County with the Lowest Child Poverty Rate in Alabama
By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
More than 40 million Americans live below the poverty line, and of those facing such financial hardship, children are disproportionately affected. Nearly 12.6 million children under age 18 live in households with poverty level income. Not only are children at higher risk of poverty, they are also especially vulnerable...
Calling it the equivalent of a “modern day political and financial lynching,” Greenetrack CEO Nat Winn said a recent decision by the Alabama Supreme Court that will force the dog track to pay more than $76 million in questionable taxes will end bingo at his track, and will likely do the same throughout Alabama.
For the first time in more than thirty years, Shelby County Schools is seeking relief from a decades-old desegregation order. The order, Anthony T. Lee vs. Macon County Board of Education, was first initiated in 1963 as part of a group of school desegregation cases in Alabama, which charged that systems were operating “dual systems” of Black and white schools. Five years later, the Shelby County Board of Education was added as a defendant to the case.
Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels released a letter today to Gov. Kay Ivey requesting a special legislative session to give lawmakers a chance to amend the state’s near-total ban on abortion. Gina Maiola, communications director for Ivey, said the governor has no plans to do so. “There will...
(The Center Square) – Alabama is well on its way to adding more than half a million workers to the economy who have postsecondary education. Republican Gov. Kay Ivey says the state has added 214,922 credentialed workers to the workforce under the Success Plan since the effort was launched in 2018, according to the Center for Regional Economic Competitiveness.
ALABAMA. (WTVM) - The Mobile County Health Department is taking high precautions after being notified of Alabama’s first case of monkeypox in a Mobile County resident Friday afternoon. Monkeypox is a virus that was initially first isolated from a monkey in Africa in 1958. Monkeypox starts as a scab...
If you’re looking for vacant housing, there’s one Alabama metro area with more options than many of the cities across the U.S. According to Anytime Estimate, a real estate and loan website, Birmingham is one of just seven cities out of America’s 50 most populous with an overall vacancy rate higher than the national average of 11.6%. Nationally, 5.8% of rental units are vacant, while 1.4% of homeowner units are unoccupied.
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Omicron Subvariant BA.5 continues to surge in Alabama as hospitalizations increase weekly. As of Monday, July 18th, there were 625 confirmed COVID patients in Alabama hospitals compared to 295 hospitalizations just one month ago, on June 18th. The subvariant is the most dominant strain; it’s highly transmissible and is the only […]
MADISON COUNTY – COVID-19 cases are increasing in Alabama, and North Alabama is experiencing a dramatic rise in patients. During the past month, COVID-19 cases in Alabama hospitals have more than doubled. However, hospital officials say are dealing with fewer severe cases, compared to the start of 2022. “But...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) announced plans to double bonuses for child care workers. DHR said in a release they will be increasing bonuses to $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time. These increased bonuses will be in effect for all five remaining quarterly Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants.
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey appointed Hon. Patrick Tuten is the circuit judge of Madison County. Tuten previously served as the district court judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit. Tuten has two decades of law experience and is known for his involvement with the Republican Executive Committee...
New York City is joining in the fight against voter redistricting in Alabama, saying the plan would “dilute the votes of Black Americans and disenfranchise millions.”. Mayor Eric Adams and Corporation Counsel Sylvia Hinds-Radix said New York City has filed an amicus brief in the case of Merrill v. Milligan, alleging the Alabama Congressional redistricting plan violates part of the Voting Rights Act that prohibits procedures that discriminate based on race.
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – Last Sunday morning in Hoover, after he’d reminded the congregation about the men’s breakfast at Golden Corral, Pastor Jimmy Bassham of Hoover First United Methodist Church said he had one other announcement to make. Bassham, who describes himself as a “very part-time” pastor...
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday the deaths of three incarcerated men in the corrections system over the last week. The most recent confirmed death occurred last Sunday when Brian Stephen Pate, 48, an incarcerated man serving a 30-year sentence for burglary and rape committed in Walker County, was pronounced deceased at St. Clair Correctional Facility by medical staff at the facility, according to ADOC.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A mentally disturbed truck driver convicted of killing three men in a workplace shooting rampage more than two decades ago is set to be put to death on Sept. 22, the Alabama Supreme Court said Monday. The clerk’s office announced the scheduled execution date of Alan Eugene Miller, 57, who was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in the slayings, which occurred in Shelby County in 1999. Miller could still mount a legal challenge to block his planned execution by lethal injection at Holman Prison in Atmore. While the prison system has said it is developing nitrogen hypoxia as an alternative way to put people to death, the state isn’t yet setting execution dates for inmates who choose that untested method. An executive entering Ferguson Enterprises in Pelham on Aug. 5, 1999, heard noises and saw Miller, a delivery driver, leaving before finding Lee Holdbrooks and Scott Yancy fatally wounded inside, court documents show. Miller drove off and then showed up a few miles (kilometers) away at Post Airgas, where Terry Jarvis was killed and Miller previously had worked.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The number of COVID patients in Alabama hospitals has more than doubled in the past month, but hospital officials say they are seeing fewer severe cases than they did at the beginning of the year. However, hospital officials say the increase in patients is placing...
Community peach growers can see a decrease in production not just from natural factors but also county residents helping themselves to ripened fruit. Codi Burnette of Burnette Farms said unauthorized picking is something they deal with every year, and it has the potential to have a large negative impact depending on how many are taken.
A lawsuit filed against Regions Financial Corp. alleges that the company mismanaged a charitable trust named for a former Alabama secretary of state — charging exorbitant fees and steering scholarship money to children of the trust board members. The suit, which was dated July 7, was filed by family...
