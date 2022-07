The large south swell has peaked but waves will remain large and dangerous Monday for south-facing shorelines, with the continued threat of coastal inundation of beaches and roads. A high surf warning will continue through 6 p.m. Monday as waves of 15 to 20 feet will still be possible Monday morning, lowering only slightly in the afternoon. Continue to use extreme caution on beaches and in harbors.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO