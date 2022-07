PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Andrea Harrington wants to continue the work she began during her first term as district attorney. "I am running again because there is more work than I want to do in order to modernize the criminal justice system here in Berkshire County," she said. "I feel that we've been incredibly effective in being smart on violent crime, and getting people that need treatment the help that they need."

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO