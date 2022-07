What the Hoosiers must do to forget about 2021 and finish .500 or better in 2022 facing off against eight teams that went to a bowl game last season. Is it possible to make the Hoosiers relevant again in the competitive Big Ten East? After a miracle-run in 2020 where IU went 6-2 (.750), claimed its highest AP ranking (#7) since being ranked #4 in 1967, but still fell short in the Outback Bowl against Ole Miss, 26-20, Indiana is looking to turn around and forget about a dreadful 2-10 (.167) 2021 season that started with a feeling of hope and excitement, then followed with disgrace and disappointment.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO