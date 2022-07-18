ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio gas prices down by .20 cents per gallon

By Patty Coller
 2 days ago
(WKBN) – The average price for a gallon of gas in Ohio is now $4.38, that’s down .20 cents from last week and .60 cents lower than a month ago.

According to Gasbuddy, even though the prices are going down the average price of $4.38 is still $1.28 higher than a year ago.

Pricing is unstable with the cheapest station in Ohio reporting $3.67 a gallon while the most expensive was $6.49.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.51/g today. The national average is down 47.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.35/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

According to the Associated Press, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained $2.26 to $99.85 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.81 to $97.59 per barrel on Friday.

Brent crude, the standard for international trading, jumped $2.75 to $103.91 per barrel.

