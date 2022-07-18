Sylvester Stallone slams ‘Rocky’ producer over ownership rights

Sylvester Stallone won’t stop punching for “Rocky” rights.

The 76-year-old filmmaker criticized producer Irwin Winkler, 91, in an explosive social media post on Saturday regarding the ownership of the iconic boxing franchise.

Stallone penned and starred in 1976’s “Rocky,” as well as its five sequels and even sat in the director’s chair for some.

The “Rambo” star began his run as Philadelphia boxer Rocky Balboa in the 1976 sports drama and portrayed him in several sequels over the decades.

Alongside a “very flattering” illustration of Winkler with a knife coming out of his mouth, the “Rambo” star wrote: “After IRWIN controlling ‘ROCKY’ for over 47 years, and now ‘CREED,’ I really would like [to] have at least a little [of] WHAT’s LEFT of my RIGHTS back.”

He went on, “Before passing it on to ONLY YOUR CHILDREN, I believe that would be a FAIR gesture from this [91-year-old] gentleman?”

Winkler’s son, David, is a producer on the “Rocky” spinoff film franchise, “Creed.”

“Rocky” star Sylvester Stallone (center) and producers Irwin Winkler (left) and Robert Chartoff (right) receiving Oscars in 1977.

“This is a painful subject That eats at my soul, because I wanted to leave something of Rocky for my children, but it’s always great hearing from the loyal fans,” the New York native added. “Keep Punching.”

Stallone also blasted David’s recent memoir “The Arrangement: A Love Story,” in a separate post, calling it “by far [one of] the worst” books he’s ever read.

“I will forever love the loyal fans and keep punching,” Sylvester Stallone posted on Instagram.

“If you ever run out of toilet paper PLEASE [buy] this one you won’t be disappointed. It’s very absorbent,” the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” star penned.

Stallone wrote that the book is “unbearable worthless dreck, written by the painfully untalented David Winkler who is the son of the remarkably untalented and parasitical Producer of ‘Rocky’ and ‘Creed.’ “

Elsewhere in his Instagram post, Stallone stated he “really respected and LOVED” Winkler’s co-producer Robert Chartoff.

Chartoff — who died in 2015 — “had real talent and soul” and “passed away much too soon.”

“If it wasn’t for Winkler, there would’ve been at least another three ‘Rocky’s,’ that would’ve been wonderful,” Stallone continued. “Frankly that crew are the worst [unhuman] beings I’ve ever met in the movie industry. I will forever love the loyal fans and keep punching.!!! REMEMBER IT FEELS GOOD TO CLEAR YOUR HEART!”

Winkler and Chartoff were both credited as the producers of the first five “Rocky” films. For 2006’s “Rocky Balboa,” David and Irwin’s other son, Charles Winkler, were also added as producers.

“Creed” — which was released in 2015 — and its 2018 sequel, were both produced by Stallone. Irwin, David and Charles Winkler were at the helm of the “Creed” franchise, which follows Adonis (Michael B. Jordan) as he boxes his way to victory with Rocky at his side.