The Meadows Museum at SMU is hosting four exhibitions featuring treasures from around the world in 2022-2023. The season kicks off with a Masterpiece in Residence exhibition focused on The Frick Collection’s portrait King Philip IV of Spain (1644) by Diego Rodríguez de Silva y Velázquez. The loan will be on display with the three paintings by Velázquez from the Meadows Museum’s collection in an exciting, focused exhibition of portraiture. Also opening in September is an exploration of the role of holy women in Spain and its empire, told through etchings, prints, rare books, and more. The exhibition showcases the women as they worked within – and against – the limitations imposed by the Catholic Church and society between 1620 to 1800.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO