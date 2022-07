The New Orleans Saints are looking for ways to add to their running back depth chart. The possibility that Alvin Kamara may miss part of the season is still in question as training camp is starting to get underway. It was reported on Tuesday by Nick Underhill that the Saints are intending to work out USFL running back, Darius Victor, to give him a chance to join the team.

