Katherine Schwarzenegger shares first photo with both daughters: ‘Two under 2’

Katherine Schwarzenegger shared a photo with both of her daughters for the first time Friday, two months after giving birth to Eloise.

In the sweet shot on Instagram, the “Gift of Forgiveness” author, 32, smiled in sunglasses while holding Lyla, 1, on one hip.

Schwarzenegger held her and husband Chris Pratt’s infant on her chest in a carrier.

“Two under 2 vibes,” she captioned the social media upload.

Chelsea Handler commented, “Nuggets, nuggets everywhere,” while Pratt, 43, called his wife a “Hot Momma 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

The pair wed in June 2019, five months after their engagement.

The “Parks and Recreation” alum was previously married to Anna Faris from 2009 to 2018, and the former couple share son Jack, 9.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger welcomed their first child together in August 2020, and Eloise joined the family in May. The couple have yet to show their little ones’ faces via social media.

Since Eloise’s arrival, the actor has been “the best postpartum caretaker,” Schwarzenegger told her Instagram followers last month.

“Thanks for being the best husband, partner, and father ever,” she wrote in honor of her and Pratt’s third anniversary.

“You make me laugh, feel so loved and supported, you fix everything … and to watch you love me and our family is the greatest joy,” Schwarzenegger continued at the time.

In a celebratory post of his own, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star gushed about how “grateful” he is to have the Los Angeles native in his life.

“Happy Anniversary to my strong, gorgeous, smart, lovely, organized, tough, kind, compassionate, wife,” he captioned a June Instagram slideshow. “I’m a lucky man. God is good.”