ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Katherine Schwarzenegger shares first photo with both daughters: ‘Two under 2’

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

Katherine Schwarzenegger shared a photo with both of her daughters for the first time Friday, two months after giving birth to Eloise.

In the sweet shot on Instagram, the “Gift of Forgiveness” author, 32, smiled in sunglasses while holding Lyla, 1, on one hip.

Schwarzenegger held her and husband Chris Pratt’s infant on her chest in a carrier.

“Two under 2 vibes,” she captioned the social media upload.

Chelsea Handler commented, “Nuggets, nuggets everywhere,” while Pratt, 43, called his wife a “Hot Momma 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

The pair wed in June 2019, five months after their engagement.

The “Parks and Recreation” alum was previously married to Anna Faris from 2009 to 2018, and the former couple share son Jack, 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3febPZ_0gjVQRRQ00
Katherine Schwarzenegger shared a relatable photo as a mom of “two under 2.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger welcomed their first child together in August 2020, and Eloise joined the family in May. The couple have yet to show their little ones’ faces via social media.

Since Eloise’s arrival, the actor has been “the best postpartum caretaker,” Schwarzenegger told her Instagram followers last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wmBxc_0gjVQRRQ00
Chris Pratt called Schwarzenegger a “hot mamma” via Instagram.

“Thanks for being the best husband, partner, and father ever,” she wrote in honor of her and Pratt’s third anniversary.

“You make me laugh, feel so loved and supported, you fix everything … and to watch you love me and our family is the greatest joy,” Schwarzenegger continued at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZGIY_0gjVQRRQ00
Schwarzenegger became a mom in August 2020 when Lyla arrived, followed by Eloise in May 2022.

In a celebratory post of his own, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star gushed about how “grateful” he is to have the Los Angeles native in his life.

“Happy Anniversary to my strong, gorgeous, smart, lovely, organized, tough, kind, compassionate, wife,” he captioned a June Instagram slideshow. “I’m a lucky man. God is good.”

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Handler
Person
Anna Faris
Person
Katherine Schwarzenegger
Person
Chris Pratt
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Katharine McPhee shares intimate photo of baby with husband David Foster

Katharine McPhee is soaking up all her time with her baby boy. The singer, husband David Foster and their 1-year-old son, Rennie, have been spending some family time together in Italy. On what appeared to be one of their last days before returning to the U.S., McPhee, 38, shared an intimate photo of her little one nuzzling up against her.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Nuggets
AOL Corp

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Shared an Update and New Photo of Their Baby Girl Malti

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are sharing how they're settling into parenthood. Chopra recently posted a new photo of their daughter, Malti Marie, on her Instagram, while Jonas gave an update on her health. Malti spent over 100 days in the NICU after being born via surrogate in January. Chopra and Jonas took her home in May, they revealed on Mother's Day.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off understated wedding ring as she marries Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has shared a first look at her understated wedding band after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas over the weekend.The singer confirmed news of the wedding in the latest edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter and revealed that she had worn an “old dress from a movie” for the occasion.In a post to Instagram on Sunday (17 July), Lopez shared a picture of herself smiling in bed while showing off her new ring. The simple band appears to be crafted from white gold.“Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” she captioned the post,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well. Padgett, who's...
MLB
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Nicole Kidman's Appearance On The Runway At Paris Fashion Week: ‘Why??'

Nicole Kidman absolutely stunned fans with her glamorous runway look while walking for the Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris earlier this week. The Big Little Lies star, 55, elegantly strutted down the runway, modeling a full-length silver gown with metallic foil-esque fabric. The one-shoulder, waist-cinched garment was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Jennifer Lopez Says She Wore Dress from a Film to Wed Ben Affleck as She Shares First Photos

The Grammy Award nominee, 52, shared some candid wedding photos from her nuptials with the Academy Award winner, 49, on Sunday in her On the JLo newsletter. "We did it," she prefaced in the newsletter. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Rapper Marries Billionaire's Granddaughter

Congratulations are in order for Lukey Storey! The 35-year-old is a married man after tying the knot to Charlotte Freud, the 22-year-old granddaughter of newspaper magnate Rupert Murdoch. The newlyweds married at St. Mary's Church in Burford, England on Saturday, July 2, with the Daily Mail confirming the nuptials with several first-look photos of the big day.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Page Six

127K+
Followers
14K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy