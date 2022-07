T’s been a season of milestones for the Rockport Police Department, which recently welcomed a new K9 unit and celebrated Captain Jake Philipps’ certification as an official D.A.R.E. instructor for local schools. While both the D.A.R.E. program and K9 officers are ubiquitous in the public imagination, there is a great deal of work that goes into securing these resources for local communities.

ROCKPORT, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO