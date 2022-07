Nasa’s pioneering Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, has been grounded amid the coming Martian winter. The craft will not fly until August, the space agency said. “It’s now dust season and winter on Mars, meaning there’s more dust in the air and less sunlight to help recharge Ingenuity’s batteries,” Nasa said in an update. “Dust levels are expected to subside later in July, so the team has decided to give the helicopter’s batteries a break for a few weeks and build their daily state of charge back up.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO