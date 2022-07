CADDO PARISH, La. - The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned four indictments Tuesday. Treylin Dillard, 19 was charged with second-degree murder, in connection with the April shooting death of Sha'kyra Gray, 16, who was shot in her right cheek at a home in the 100 block of East Gregg Street in the Waterside neighborhood in central Shreveport.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO