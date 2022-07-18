ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mt. Hollywood Tunnel

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Bronson Caves to the world-famous observatory, Griffith Park has been one of Hollywood’s most prolific filming locations. The site has appeared in hundreds of movies throughout its history and and has garnered...

Eddie Murphy to Star in Holiday Comedy ‘Candy Cane Lane’ for Prime Video

Reginald Hudlin will direct the film, produced by Amazon Studios, Imagine Entertainment and Eddie Murphy Productions, from a spec script written by Kelly Younger and inspired by Younger’s childhood holiday experiences. Murphy is on board as a producer, serving alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and the company’s president of features, Karen Lunder, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster. With Hudlin at the helm, the new movie reunites the team behind the hit romantic comedy “Boomerang” and marks the seventh feature collaboration for Grazer and Murphy. Plot details are being kept under wraps, and production will begin this winter in Los Angeles.
Ethan Hawke reveals why The Truman Show director quit Hollywood

The career of a filmmaker can be short and very unpredictable, so you would imagine that any director who was winning Oscars and making some of the best movies of all time would want to ride that wave for as long as possible. Not Peter Weir though, who quit Hollywood after making films such as The Truman Show, and now, Ethan Hawke says he knows why Weir decided to call it a day.
Five Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Netflix in July 2022

Since the start of the pandemic, summers have been especially hard for me as a moviegoer. First it was the lack of theaters that was getting me down (after all, who in their right mind was going to risk their life to see something in the multiplex when you could simply stay home and watch the blockbuster hits of yesteryear instead). But now that Covid’s finally caught up to Hollywood’s production cycle and seemingly less movies than ever before are even making it to theaters, the sad fact of the matter is that there simply aren’t enough new movies to see before you start having to circle back around on Thor: Love & Thunder or Top Gun: Maverick yet again.
I don’t subscribe to the cult of Tom Cruise – but Mickey Rourke’s dig fails to understand modern cinema

God bless the Hollywood bust-up. In an era when the edges seem to have been thoroughly sanded off every celebrity interaction, when “heartwarming moment” tweets and co-star bromance compilation videos go viral at the drop of a hat, there’s something refreshing about some good old-fashioned thespianic mud-slinging. There are exceptions, of course: performers who refuse to submit their offscreen personas to the stern marshalling of bubblewrap-gloved PR specialists. Every so often, you get someone like Sam Elliott calling the Best Picture frontrunner a “piece of s***”. Or Brian Cox branding Johnny Depp “overblown” and “overrated”.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Val Kilmer’s Kids Go Behind the Scenes in Touching Post

Fans love everything about Top Gun: Maverick. It’s a shout-out from the gaudy 80s. And it’s a sizzling two-hour movie trip that links two generations of hot-shot pilots. Sure, there’s a whole lot of Tom Cruise and Maverick in the movie. That’s as it should be. But Top Gun: Maverick also carved out a cameo spot for Val Kilmer’s Iceman. However, most everyone in the movie refers to Iceman as Admiral Tom Kazanski, commander of the Pacific Fleet.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Surpasses 'Titanic' To Become Paramount's Highest Grossing Domestic Film

Top Gun: Maverick continues to make studio history, surpassing $600 million USD in domestic box office just earlier this week. The sequel now surpasses Titanic after earning $601.9 million USD throughout North America. In June, the film crossed the $1 billion USD mark in global box office, making it Tom Cruise‘s greatest film milestone to date. So far, the movie has grossed $595.6 million USD internationally and almost $1.2 billion USD globally. The film also ranks 12th in total ticket sales in North America as it becomes Paramount’s highest-earning film on the continent. CEO of Paramount Pictures, Brian Robbins said,
Jurassic World: Dominion star lands next movie role

Jurassic World: Dominion star DeWanda Wise is the latest name to join Chris Pine's Poolman. She joins Danny DeVito, Annette Bening and Jennifer Jason Leigh in the film, which is written by Pine and serves as his directorial debut. According to Deadline, Wise has been cast in the mystery-comedy about...
After Coming 2 America, Eddie Murphy Has Another Comedy Coming To Amazon

The moviegoing public went quite a while without seeing Eddie Murphy on screen but, over the past few years, the Hollywood legend has come back in full force. The actor came back swinging in 2019 with the positively reviewed dramedy Dolemite Is My Name and followed that up with Coming 2 America, which drew a lot of eyes to Amazon. Well, after the success of the long-awaited sequel, Murphy is now teaming up with the streamer for another movie, and the flick will reunite him with a former collaborator after 30 years.
Sylvester Stallone Once Again Calls to Be Given Back the Rights to the Rocky Franchise

Sylvester Stallone has taken to social media to call out Rocky producer Irwin Winkler as part of an ongoing dispute over ownership rights to the long-running boxing franchise. As reported by Deadline, Stallone pulled no punches on Sunday morning when he shared an illustrated image depicting Winkler as a knife-tongued serpent on Instagram. In the caption of the post, he addressed Winkler directly, calling for a "fair gesture" from the 93-year-old producer, who he says is withholding ownership of the franchise and its sequel series Creed.
Netflix Is Losing 3 Hit Tom Cruise Movies in August

Netflix is losing a lot of content in August, and three hit Tom Cruise movies are part of the big monthly exodus. Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol will all self-destruct from your Netflix queue on Aug. 31. However, fans can still all three films, plus Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.
Juliette Binoche Turned Down Spielberg for ‘Schindler’s,’ ‘Jurassic,’ and ‘Indiana Jones 3’

Click here to read the full article. It turns out that Oscar-winning icon Juliette Binoche had at least three chances to work with Steven Spielberg but ultimately had to turn down all of them. As the “Both Sides of the Blade” star revealed to Variety, scheduling conflicts prohibited her from collaborating with Steven Spielberg on “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” “Schindler’s List,” and “Jurassic Park.” She said that he recently reminded her of this. “The first time was for ‘Indiana Jones 3,’ because I was doing ‘The Lovers on the Bridge’ with Leos Carax. The second time, for ‘Schindler’s List,’ I...
