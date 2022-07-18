Mt. Hollywood Tunnel

Reginald Hudlin will direct the film, produced by Amazon Studios, Imagine Entertainment and Eddie Murphy Productions, from a spec script written by Kelly Younger and inspired by Younger’s childhood holiday experiences. Murphy is on board as a producer, serving alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and the company’s president of features, Karen Lunder, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster. With Hudlin at the helm, the new movie reunites the team behind the hit romantic comedy “Boomerang” and marks the seventh feature collaboration for Grazer and Murphy. Plot details are being kept under wraps, and production will begin this winter in Los Angeles.
Comments / 0