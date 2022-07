A huge elephant seal recently surprised a family on a beach in Baja California Sur. It crawled up on the beach, sending them fleeing from the massive mammal. In a video posted by a news outlet out of Ciudad Constitución, the family quickly gets up from their chairs and scurries away when the seal inches itself out of the water. It looks like the seal just wanted to find a new place to rest. It bypasses the family and comes to a stop in the sand, settling in.

