Nebraska State

Nebraska Tax Revenues Surprise Forecasters

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska tax revenues for the fiscal year that ended in June are 30 percent higher than expected. The Governor's office...

kfab.iheart.com

KSNB Local4

State complaint against St. Libory company dismissed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Public Service Commission has dismissed a complaint against a central Nebraska company. On Tuesday, the PSC announced that Union Grain in St. Libory had paid a penalty and agreed to operate its facility in accordance with the department’s rules and regulations. “The company...
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

Finally, Relief At The Pump

Nebraskans are finally seeing some relief at the gas pump. AAA Nebraska reports the statewide average is now at $4.43 a gallon, 6-cents under the national average. In Lincoln, the average price is $4.47 a gallon and in Omaha, $4.40. In June, the state saw the record high at $4.79 a gallon.
LINCOLN, NE
thefabricator.com

Norfolk completes construction of largest solar farm in Nebraska

The City of Norfolk Public Power District (NPPD) has completed construction of the largest solar farm in Nebraska, which is paired with NPPD’s first large-scale battery storage system. The 8.5-MW solar + battery storage system is developed and operated by solar energy developer Sol Systems in partnership with EPC...
NORFOLK, NE
klkntv.com

Delta-8 is similar to marijuana. So how is it legal in Nebraska?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Storefronts in Lincoln and beyond are advertising delta-8, a strain of THC. Even though Republican lawmakers in Nebraska have adamantly opposed the legalization of marijuana in the state, a bill passed in 2019 allows an alternative that has the same effects as marijuana, but without the risk of jail time.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska clean energy company gets largest-ever investment

Monolith, the Lincoln-based clean energy company, announced this week that it received what is likely the largest single investment in Nebraska history. The company, which has a plant near Hallam that produces carbon black, a powdery substance that's used in tires, inks, plastics and other products, said it recently received more than $300 million from a host of big-name investors.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

This Is the County with the Lowest Child Poverty Rate in Nebraska

More than 40 million Americans live below the poverty line, and of those facing such financial hardship, children are disproportionately affected. Nearly 12.6 million children under age 18 live in households with poverty level income. Not only are children at higher risk of poverty, they are also especially vulnerable to...
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska fall turkey permits available beginning Aug. 8

LINCOLN, Neb.-Hunters may begin purchasing 2022 Nebraska fall turkey permits at 1 p.m. Central time Aug. 8. A fall turkey permit is valid statewide and allows a hunter to harvest two turkeys of either sex with a shotgun or archery equipment. Each hunter may have up to two permits. There is no minimum age requirement for youth hunters.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

How they voted: Respect for Marriage Act votes from Nebraska, Iowa

(WOWT) - Here’s how Congressional representatives from Nebraska and western Iowa voted on the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday afternoon. The bill, HR-8404, passed 267-157. Delegation statements. “As a person of faith, I believe in the traditional definition of marriage. However, I do not believe the government should...
NEBRASKA STATE
sunflowerstateradio.com

Child Care Stabilization Grant Program Offers Second Opportunity and Expands Eligibility to Child Care Providers in Nebraska

Lincoln, Neb. – On April 8, 2022, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Children and Family Services (CFS) offered a second opportunity to Child Care Providers to apply for the Child Care Stabilization Grant, a program funded by Section 2202 of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This round of grants provides expanded eligibility to include providers licensed after March 11, 2021, as well as child care providers who did not apply in the first round. DHHS accepted 302 applications, totaling approximately $11 million, in this most recent application cycle bringing the total amount of applicants to 2,270 or nearly 80% of eligible providers in Nebraska. Grant payments were disbursed to providers in June 2022 and a second and final payment will be paid in September 2022.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials: Nebraska needs rural and diverse foster parents ASAP

NEBRASKA -- Data shows Nebraska is becoming more in need of foster parents. Monika Gross, executive director of the Nebraska Foster Care Review Office, noted that 4,100 children need out-of-home care. On top of that, she continued, a lot of them are young children. Gross said, that is particularly unusual.
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, July 18th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri man who contracted a brain-eating amoeba while swimming in a southwest Iowa lake has died. Lisa Cox with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed the man’s death in an email sent to the Des Moines Register. The amoeba caused the unidentified man to contract Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis, or PAM, which is almost always fatal. Cox said there have been 154 known cases of PAM in the U-S in the past 60 years, with only four survivors. Meanwhile, the Lake of Three Fires remains closed to swimmers.
IOWA STATE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska fuel prices continue to slowly decline

Fuel prices continue to go down in Nebraska. According to GasBuddy, average gas prices in Nebraska are 16.1 cents per gallon less than last week, sitting at $4.42 per gallon. Gas prices across the state are now 36.5 cents per gallon lower than they were a month ago but are still $1.46 higher than at this time last year.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Watch now: Antique event seeks to preserve the history of Nebraska farming

WAVERLY — On Saturday, wheat threshers, sawmills and farm equipment of old chugged, smoked and pulled. Outside the farming community, it’s not uncommon for someone to have never seen an antique tractor moving and working. Many urban dwellers have never smelled the richness of freshly turned soil or hay curing. Nor have they seen a cultivator till and row.
WAVERLY, NE
klkntv.com

Charles Herbster issues statement after NEGOP power change

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Former Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster put out a statement discussing his perspective leading up to the ousting of former Nebraska GOP Chairman Dan Welch at July 9’s NEGOP Convention. In his statement, Herbster addressed frustrations he had seen among voters while campaigning. “The...
NEBRASKA STATE

