Nebraska Tax Revenues Surprise Forecasters

Lincoln, Neb. – On April 8, 2022, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Children and Family Services (CFS) offered a second opportunity to Child Care Providers to apply for the Child Care Stabilization Grant, a program funded by Section 2202 of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This round of grants provides expanded eligibility to include providers licensed after March 11, 2021, as well as child care providers who did not apply in the first round. DHHS accepted 302 applications, totaling approximately $11 million, in this most recent application cycle bringing the total amount of applicants to 2,270 or nearly 80% of eligible providers in Nebraska. Grant payments were disbursed to providers in June 2022 and a second and final payment will be paid in September 2022.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO