First Day of the Daily Getaways! IHG Hotel Points on Sale Today

I made the mistake of not putting in my United number when I applied for the Chase United Business card (see Remedial Reminder: Put Your Rewards Account Number in Your Credit App). I contacted Chase a few times to inquire as to where my 150,000 miles were. I was too lazy to pick up the phone, and it ended up costing me as the discounted business class ticket was no longer available at the time of booking. Resilient, I transferred miles to my ANA account and booked an even better award (see 25,000 Mile RTW Trip Including Iraq Booked!). In May, I received the first 75k miles, but the other 75k was nowhere to be found. Still averse to picking up the phone, I contacted Chase through the secure message center. Though it took going back and forth several times, I am happy to say that I received the final 75k. They also threw in another 10k for the inconvenience.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 18 HOURS AGO