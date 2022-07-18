ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Day of the Daily Getaways! IHG Hotel Points on Sale Today

By Charlie
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is the first day of the Daily Getaways travel deals! First up is IHG hotel points. Find out what they cost and if it is a good deal. The Daily Getaways are back! While there are some that may be right just for a few people, there are plenty of...

Amex Offers: Spend $200 at IHG get $40 back

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
Miles and Points On Sale — July 20 2022

Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
Earn Up to 2,000 Bonus Rapid Rewards Points by Shopping for Back to School 2022

Effective through Monday, August 15, 2022 at 11:59:59 in the evening Eastern Daylight Time, you can earn up to 2,000 bonus Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards points — in addition to the standard Rapid Rewards points earned — during the Back to School Bonus campaign at the Rapid Rewards Shopping portal by spending the following minimum amounts of money for shopping for qualifying purchases on your favorite products from hundreds of participating retailers:
Amex Platinum Card Has More Lounge Access Than Chase — Details

American Express (Amex) and Chase premium credit cards both offer concierge services to members as a standard feature. The service helps card members with tasks such as reserving a restaurant, making a purchase, and offering travel guidance. Is Amex concierge better than Chase concierge?. Article continues below advertisement. The Platinum...
This Airline Is Offering Economy Passengers Bunk Beds, Couches To Use During Long Flights

For those of us looking to save money on travel expenses, buying seats in economy class for a flight can make a vacation a good deal more affordable. However, if you’ve ever been on a long-haul flight, you know that even sitting in an upgraded plane seat can take a toll on the body. Now, imagine sitting for hours in a tiny economy seat for 17 hours. In no way does that seem enjoyable.
Which airlines have the best hand luggage policies?

Thinking of going hand-luggage-only for your next holiday? You’re not alone. As travellers read the headlines about thousands of bags being mislaid or held up by airports struggling to recruit ground staff, many have decided to make their holiday as straightforward as possible and pack light to get away more efficiently.
8 Months Later, I Received My Chase United Bonus

I made the mistake of not putting in my United number when I applied for the Chase United Business card (see Remedial Reminder: Put Your Rewards Account Number in Your Credit App). I contacted Chase a few times to inquire as to where my 150,000 miles were. I was too lazy to pick up the phone, and it ended up costing me as the discounted business class ticket was no longer available at the time of booking. Resilient, I transferred miles to my ANA account and booked an even better award (see 25,000 Mile RTW Trip Including Iraq Booked!). In May, I received the first 75k miles, but the other 75k was nowhere to be found. Still averse to picking up the phone, I contacted Chase through the secure message center. Though it took going back and forth several times, I am happy to say that I received the final 75k. They also threw in another 10k for the inconvenience.
Earn 1,000 Bonus Points Per Two Nights 2022 in Asia Pacific Region With World of Hyatt

You can earn 1,000 bonus World of Hyatt points for every two qualifying eligible nights at your choice of 79 participating hotel and resort properties in 16 countries and territories in the Asia Pacific region through Friday, September 2, 2022 — up to a maximum limit of 15,000 bonus World of Hyatt points for the duration of the promotion…
Earn Up to 2,500 Bonus MileagePlus Miles by Shopping for Back to School 2022

Effective through Monday, August 15, 2022 at 11:59:59 in the evening Eastern Daylight Time, you can earn up to 2,500 bonus United Airlines MileagePlus miles — in addition to the standard MileagePlus miles earned — during the Back to School Bonus campaign at the MileagePlus Shopping portal by spending the following minimum amounts of money for shopping for qualifying purchases on your favorite products from hundreds of participating retailers:
KLM and Thalys kick off their transfer service between Amsterdam and Brussels

This cooperative venture is an important first step in KLM’s implementation of the Dutch government’s Action Plan for Rail and Air Services, with KLM removing one flight from its schedule. KLM notes that nearly all passengers on this route are transfer passengers (ie, they have destinations beyond Amsterdam...
The 5 best luggage brands: Safe travels

There is nothing like the buzz of the airport; the steady thrum of conversation, the frenzied rush of pedestrian traffic, and the curling lines of security. The last thing you want is faulty luggage that fails to hold your things and, worse, will not make it through security in time for your flight.
Heathrow Airport is experiencing 40 years of passenger growth… in the last 4 months

Nearly 6 million passengers travelled through Heathrow in June. In a sign of the recovery of UK aviation, nearly 6 million passengers travelled through Heathrow in June, totalling 25 million passengers in the first six months of the year. Unprecedented growth in passenger numbers over the last four months matches what took place over the last 40 years.
