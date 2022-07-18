ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I Think This Is the Best Memory I Have In Football’ Kostas Tsimikas on That Fa Cup Winning Penalty

By Matty Orme
 2 days ago

Joining Liverpool on August 10th 2020 for a reported fee of £11.7million from Olympiacos in the Super League Greece, Since his arrival he has established himself as a firm fan favourite and a quality backup option for Andrew Robertson.

on May 14th 2022 Kostas found himself stepping up in a penalty shootout for a penalty that would see Liverpool win the competition should he be successful with the spot kick.

Speaking exclusively to The Anfield Wrap Kostas has been reflecting on THAT penalty that won Liverpool the 2022 FA Cup Final against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

'It Was Unbelievable'

"It was unbelievable, I think this is the best memory I have in football - this penalty, this trophy I gave to the team. For me, it was something special,

"Hopefully I can live it again, I can have this feeling again. It was absolutely unique. The way I ran to our fans, I saw everybody was very very happy. Everybody wanted this cup and I'm very very glad to bring it back to Liverpool."

Kostas is clearly determined to keep achieving his current success at Liverpool.

‘League and Champions League Double’ - Paddy the Baddy Predicts Liverpool’s Season

Ahead of his fight at UFC London Liverpool supporter Paddy the Baddy has predicted that Liverpool will win the Premier League and the Champions League this season. Paddy will be fighting for the second time at UFC London after a sublime performance in March of this year which saw him finish his opponent Kazula Vargas by rear naked choke in the first round.
Report: Liverpool Continue To Monitor £23m RB Leipzig Midfielder

With Liverpool and Red Bull football group's strong business partnership it's no surprise players involving the two organisations are being linked to one another. Earlier this year there were reports in the Football Express that seemed to suggest the Reds were monitoring 21-year-old Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and that a deal could be done later this year.
Podcast: Matheus Nunes Or Amadou Onana As Last Summer Signing?

It's that time of the week again, join Ritchie, Alex, and Rigo as Matheus Nunes is linked to a Liverpool move, interest in Antony of Ajax has arisen once more, and the poll results for who'd LFC fans would like to see join Thiago and Fabinho in midfield are addressed. All of this and more on the newest edition of 'The Room Podcast'. Listen to 'The Room' here.
