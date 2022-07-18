ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Which Patriots Rookie Makes the Most Impact This Season?

By CLNS Media
clnsmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvan Lazar of CLNS Media discusses which Rookie from the Patriots 2022 draft class...

www.clnsmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Patriots Injury News

The New England Patriots are dealing with a concerning injury situation heading into the 2022 regular season. Patriots running back James White, who's entering his ninth NFL season, is still not 100 percent. White is still feeling the effects of a hip injury. "Veteran running back James White (right hip)...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Rookie Was Reportedly Released On Monday

The New England Patriots made a minor roster move on Monday a little more than a week before the beginning of training camp. The Patriots waived rookie long snapper Ross Reiter out of Colorado State earlier today. Reiter was signed as an undrafted free agent in the spring. A semifinalist...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Browns' Plan At Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have a plan in place if Deshaun Watson gets a lengthy suspension. Per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns are planning to sign a quarterback to backup Jacoby Brissett if the long Watson suspension comes to pass. That shows that the team...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Boston

Nobody around the NFL thinks much of the Patriots

BOSTON -- Earlier this month, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler began rolling out lists compiled by the votes of 50 anonymous executives, coaches, scouts and players from around the NFL, after they had been asked to list the top 10 players at each position on the field. In the first three editions, the fact that no Patriots had even received a single vote stood out rather significantly.Now, every position has been laid out, and in the 11 positions named, just two Patriots earned even one single vote at their position. Only one actually made it into a top 10. And of the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Foxborough, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Discussed Notable Quarterback Trade

The Cleveland Browns made one of the biggest splashes this offseason, acquiring Deshaun Watson. However, he may miss a considerable amount of time this season because of a suspension. Depending on the length of Watson's suspension, the Browns may have to trade for another quarterback. Perhaps that'll lead them to...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Rafael Devers, Red Sox hit embarrassing lowlight never seen in 121 years of franchise history

The Boston Red Sox got on the wrong end of history on Sunday afternoon after another embarrassing defeat at the hands of the New York Yankees. For the second straight game, the Yankees destroyed the Red Sox, 13-2. It followed New York’s Saturday win that saw them obliterate Boston, 14-1. With that, Rafael Devers and […] The post Rafael Devers, Red Sox hit embarrassing lowlight never seen in 121 years of franchise history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Jones
FanSided

Red Sox draft grade: Boston defies the odds with latest pick

The Boston Red Sox used their first-round pick in the MLB Draft on a shortstop for the second year in a row. The Boston Red Sox under Chaim Bloom sure do love to draft infielders out of California in the first round. They did so last year when they selected Eastlake High’s Marcelo Mayer with the fourth-overall pick. The year prior, Boston picked Archbishop Mitty High second baseman Nick Yorke 17th-overall. It should come as no shock that the Red Sox used their first-round pick on another California infielder.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Patriots sign defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr. from USFL

BOSTON -- The Patriots have made a depth addition ahead of training camp, signing defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr., who played in the USFL this past season. Pharms had 31 tackles and two sacks for the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL, and he certainly qualifies as an under-the-radar player entering camp. He played collegiately at Friends University, after starting his collegiate career at junior college. Pharms was the seventh pick of the 26th round of the USFL draft in February. That was the third round for nose tackles/defensive tackles to be drafted.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

2 Patriots Rookies Places On The Non-Football List

A pair of rookie offensive linemen are not ready to practice for the New England Patriots yet. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots placed sixth-round pick Chasen Hines and seventh-round selection Andrew Stueber on the active/non-football injury list. Neither Day 3 draft choice practiced during early-offseason sessions. New England...
NFL
CBS Boston

When Patriots start training camp and when fans can attend

FOXBORO -- Get ready, Patriots fans. Training camp is just around the corner.Patriots players will report to training camp on Tuesday, July 26, with the first session on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium the next day on Wednesday, July 27. That is one of the six practice sessions that the team announced on Tuesday that will be open to the public, with more sessions to come. It will give football fans a chance to get an up-close look at Bill Belichick swinging around his whistle and Mac Jones slinging some passes ahead of the 2022 season.Here are the sessions announced by the Patriots:Wednesday, July 27Thursday, July 28Frida, July 29Saturday, July 30Tuesday, August 16 (joint practice with Panthers)Wednesday, August 17 (joint practice with Panthers)Times are still TBD and will be updated on the Patriots training camp website.Training camp will conclude with those two joint sessions with the Panthers, leading up to New England's preseason game against Carolina on Friday, Aug. 19.The Patriots will also have joint sessions with Josh McDaniels' Las Vegas Raiders ahead of their preseason finale on Friday, Aug. 26 at Allegiant Stadium. This year marks the 20th straight camp for the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. 
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy