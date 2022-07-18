ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Duquense Light Co. Community Day

By NSC Contributor
thenorthsidechronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday, August 7 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ready to end the summer with hands-on science? Join us for a day of FREE family fun at Pittsburgh’s most-visited museum. Duquesne Light Community Co. Day at Carnegie Science Center happens on Sun., August 7, and features free general admission for all...

www.thenorthsidechronicle.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Holiday classic coming to downtown Pittsburgh later this year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A twist on a holiday classic is set to premiere in downtown Pittsburgh later this year. "Sugar Hill: The Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker" will grace the stage in October with toe-tapping jazz music. This time around, Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington are taking the A train from New York City to Pittsburgh, back to Strayhorn's roots and bringing something different for the holidays. "I heard it as a kid when it came out in 1960 because Billy came to be with us for Christmas and he brought this album. We said, 'Hey, this is pretty cool.' So all these years later now,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thenorthsidechronicle.com

Northside Business Briefs: July 2022

Stay up-to-date on what’s coming, going, and changing in the Northside business community with The Northside Chronicle’s monthly Northside Business Briefs. This month’s briefs feature Northside Common Ministries, Mattress Factory, Reformed Presbyterian Home, and Teutonia Männerchor. Photo Solstice Garden Party 2019. Courtesy of Mattress Factory Facebook.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wpgh53.com

Rock the Park set for July 31 at Frick Park Homestead

PITTSBURGH — Frick Park Homestead will host the "Rock the Park" backpack and school supplies drive on July 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 600 backpacks filled with food and school supplies, as well as 600 Smiley Cookies and 600 Eat'n Park kids meals will be given out. There will also be live music, food, games, local artisans, raffle and prizes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Visiting The Haunted Cresson Sanatorium

One of Pennsylvania's most haunted destinations is the Cresson Sanatorium. This historic institution includes several buildings, including the hospital, sanatorium, and End of Life Building. Visitors can explore the grounds independently or join a tour guided by ghost hunters. Visiting the haunted sanatorium requires advance reservations through Ghost Hunts USA. You can reserve a spot online or through their Facebook page.
BRADDOCK, PA
pghcitypaper.com

An outdoor dining guide, a seafood feast, and more Pittsburgh food news

956 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. instagram.com/pigsburghsquealers. On Sun., July 31, the Pigsburgh Squealers animal rescue group will host a summer "pig-nic" at Voodoo Brewing in New Kensington. Enjoy plant-based eats from Veggies N'At, desserts from Sweet Alchemy, and drinks from Voodoo Brewing. There will also be adoptable pigs from Pigsburgh Squealers. Tickets cost $35 and are available on the.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Where Do You Go For Outdoor Dining? Scott Tady Breaks Down Beaver County’s Expanding Outdoor Options

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “I hope the people realize how blessed we are in Beaver County.”. The reason for being “blessed”, as Scott Tady puts it, is the ever-expanding number of restaurants that feature outdoor dining in Beaver County. The entertainment editor of the Beaver County Times (and co-host of Notes On Entertainment with Eddy Crow) joined Matt Drzik on the July 18 edition of A.M. Beaver County to break down the best traditional places, new places, and unorthodox methods when it comes to embracing outdoor dining in Beaver County–and the surrounding area as well.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

House of The Week: Spacious Home on 2+ Acres in Fox Chapel

Entertaining is easy in this house that features a pool with a waterfall, hot tub, pool house, cabana, gas fire pit, outdoor grill and fireplace. In the colder months, cozy up to the fireplace in the great room with library loft, or work on your car collection in the oversized garage with room for eight vehicles. The main house includes two main floor bedrooms, one with a loft, with a unique bath between them, the diamond plate ceiling and doors for the car enthusiast are a bonus! There is a private owner’s suite on the second floor, a large granite kitchen with a gas fireplace, a separate breakfast room that looks out to the backyard and a large dining room on the main floor with a game room on the lower level. The pool house has its own full kitchen, living area, bath, laundry, and loft for sleeping. Outside are covered patios, perennial gardens, and a fenced-in yard.
FOX CHAPEL, PA
WKBN

Meet the tenants being evicted from 20 Federal Place

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On July 11, the business tenants of 20 Federal Place were notified they must vacate the building many of them have called home for years. This is due to a renovation project set to begin soon. Some of the tenants were given 30 days and others were given 60 days to leave.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
tablemagazine.com

Summer Beers and Bites

Summer in Pittsburgh screams dining al fresco. After months of isolation, either from COVID or the deep freeze of winter, it is time to soak in some rays and cool down with a hazy, crafty, locally brewed, refreshing beer. Call up your friends, hire a babysitter, whatever you need to get away for a few hours and check out what we have lined up for you. We searched high and low to find some fine ‘burghy options for tasty drinks and bar food, all to be enjoyed outdoors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

10 Must-See Pennsylvania Roadside Oddities

Philadelphia, PA - If you love roadside attractions, you'll want to make a day out of visiting these unique establishments. You can't go to Pennsylvania without experiencing Stinson the Dinosaur, Coffee Pot, Haines Shoe House, and Muffler Men. You'll be pleasantly surprised by what you'll find. Read on to learn more. We'll touch on each one. Listed below are a few of our favorites.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Old Stone Tavern holds unique place in Pittsburgh, U.S. history

It has been situated at the corner of Greentree Road and Woodville Avenue in the West End since at least 1782, making it the oldest commercial building in Pittsburgh. Now celebrating what is believed to be its 240th birthday, the Old Stone Tavern has seen its share of history, hosting thirsty American Revolutionary War veterans and lending support to the Whiskey Rebellion over federal taxation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Banner hung from Beaver County bridge denounces Shell cracker plant

A banner the size of a small studio apartment hung from a bridge over the Ohio River this weekend. Its message read: “CLEAN AIR & WATER-GOOD UNION JOBS-WE CAN HAVE BOTH NOW.”. Organizers say these quips, leveled from the Rochester-Bridgewater Bridge, were aimed at the soon-to-launch Shell petrochemical plant...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Center Twp. Supervisors Meeting: Beaver Valley Mall Beaver Boulevard Paving Has Begun and Sheetz in Talks with PENNDOT

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township engineer Ned Mitrovich reported to the supervisors at Monday night’s meeting that paving on Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard has begun. Sheetz officials are in talks with PennDOT concerning their wish to locate off of I-376 and Route 18 about a half mile from the new GetGo, according to Mitrovich.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Flight cancellations at Pittsburgh International Airport among highest nationwide

As unprecedented flight disruptions continue to waylay airline passengers across the country, recent data show cancellations at Pittsburgh International Airport are among the highest. According to data compiled by CNN, 3.7% of flights leaving Pittsburgh were canceled between May 28 and July 13, the sixth most in the country. Cancellations,...
PITTSBURGH, PA

