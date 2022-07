Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. With the W. Dale Clark Library set to be demolished and relocated, the Omaha Public Library system is looking forward to a new central library branch at 72nd and Dodge streets. The Omaha City Council held a public hearing Tuesday on a $20 million agreement with Community Information Trust (CIT) to design and construct the new library.

OMAHA, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO