Jessica Blair, 34, of Spring was taking her young 8-year-old son, to Summer Camp. They were going to his Great Grandmothers home first. About 2 pm on Sunday as she was traveling west on Highway 90 about 5 miles west of Columbus that all changed. Aaliyah Dominiq Lamanza, 21, was traveling eastbound in her 2017 Buick Regal. Lamanza passed a vehicle on a hill in a no-passing zone and hit Jessica and her son in their 2013 RAV4 headon. Lamanza was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston in critical condition. Jessica was taken to Columbus Hospital in stable condition. Unfortunately, her son, who was also transported to Columbus Hospital was pronounced deceased.

SPRING, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO