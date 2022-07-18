ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Where Danger Lurks

By Kevin Williams
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you pay attention to the news you are aware that there have been several people bitten by sharks in the ocean off Long Island this summer which in itself in very unusual. Fortunately none of those attacks was serious but it’s made many swimmers hesitant about diving into the surf...

wobm.com

Tracey Folly

Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newsweek

Man Drags Alligator Through Park With Bare Hands in Wild Video

A video posted on Facebook showed a man approaching an alligator and dragging it by its tail in a park in Savannah, Georgia. The 26-minute long video showed Marquell White approaching the alligator until he eventually took hold of its tail and dragged it through a park before reaching a body of water where he let go.
SAVANNAH, GA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Beast

Cops in Georgia Find 23 Bags of Decapitated Farm Animals

A police lieutenant in Georgia found items he described as “definitely bizarre” over the weekend: 23 bags of dead animals, some of which were beheaded. According to a police report released on Tuesday, residents at an apartment complex in Athens called police after one smelled a foul odor and another saw a bag in the woods with an animal’s leg peeking out. Citing the police report, the Athens Banner-Herald reported that the dead animals included beheaded goats, chickens, and pigeons, and a small pig with its head intact. Police estimate that the animals were discarded at the location a few weeks ago. However, officers found another batch of animals at a different location—residents had reported an odor in November, but the smell since disappeared—and estimated that those animals had been dumped last autumn. Police have not yet made any arrests.
ATHENS, GA
BBC

A family lost at sea

Fleeing Vietnam, Lauren Vuong’s family almost died. Settled in the US all she wanted was to fulfil her parents’ dream of finding their rescuers.
RELATIONSHIPS
UPI News

Escaped alligator takes a swim in Virginia neighbor's pool

July 18 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Virginia were summoned to the home of a resident who discovered an escaped alligator taking a swim in their backyard pool. Chesapeake Animal Services said in a Facebook post that animal control officers suspected the animal found swimming in the pool to be the alligator reported missing three weeks earlier from Jack's Jungle, a traveling animal education show.
VIRGINIA STATE
Newsweek

Tiger Drags Man Into Jungle, Rescuers Only Find Hands

A tiger dragged a man into a jungle in northern India and rescuers have so far only recovered two severed hands. Two friends— Afsarul Un Ahmad and Mohammad Anas—had been riding a motorcycle along a highway near the Corbett Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand, when the attack occurred last Saturday, the Hindustan Times reported.
ACCIDENTS
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet The Maned Wolf, The Bizarre South American Creature That’s Like A Cross Between A Fox And A Deer

With its enormous ears and stilt-like legs, the maned wolf is a one-of-a-kind animal that roams the plains of Brazil and Argentina. At first glance, the maned wolf looks like a cross between a fox and a dog. Though its name suggests it belongs to the canine family, it is, in fact, neither a deer nor a fox — and it’s actually not even a wolf, either.
ANIMALS
