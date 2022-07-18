Readers respond: Trees need Friends

We do not have many words except “great job”! The artists and staff from Tualatin Valley Creates had a stellar showing in year 1 of the Hillsboro rendition of the LaStrada dei Pistelli Chalk Art Festival. The event got going on Friday with street closures and rolled into Saturday and Sunday. The event attracted thousands of visitors downtown looking to see the 10-foot works of art that were chalked on the streets of old Hillsboro. The Herald was there all three days and then again today on Monday to watch people waltz along and see the finished works. Something about this event made folks linger and reflect on things. Maybe it is the art itself, maybe the feelings that are evoked, or the fact that these 20 works were only there to see for three days. Tonight as the pressure washers blast away these works of art, we are grateful to have seen and enjoyed all of this and looking forward to the fact that a 5-year deal has been struck to continue the event through 2026 in Hillsboro, Oregon. Enjoy our shots from the heavens looking down and the floating trip down Main Street. CLICK ON THE PHOTO TO VIEW THE GALLERY.

